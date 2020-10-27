Left Menu
Development News Edition

HSBC, BP earnings lift FTSE 100; lockdown worries cap gains

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday after Europe's biggest lender HSBC and oil major BP posted upbeat earnings, but gains were capped as Britain announced wider coronavirus restrictions in the face of surging cases. The wider banks' sub-index gained 3.5%. BP Plc added 1.6% after the oil major swung to a small profit in the third quarter, beating forecasts.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 13:55 IST
HSBC, BP earnings lift FTSE 100; lockdown worries cap gains

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday after Europe's biggest lender HSBC and oil major BP posted upbeat earnings, but gains were capped as Britain announced wider coronavirus restrictions in the face of surging cases. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1% after closing more than 1% lower on Monday.

Asia-focussed HSBC jumped 5.5% after it reported a smaller-than-expected 35% drop in quarterly profit and signalled a pandemic-induced overhaul of its business model. The wider banks' sub-index gained 3.5%.

BP Plc added 1.6% after the oil major swung to a small profit in the third quarter, beating forecasts. The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 0.4%.

The latest round of coronavirus curbs will take the number of people under England's highest category of alert to nearly eight million, with Warrington in northwest England to be classified as the highest Tier 3 alert level, Britain's health ministry said. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc gained 16.7% after the Harry Potter publisher posted higher first-half revenue and pre-tax profit and resumed interim dividend.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Namaste gang kingpin arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the kingpin of the Namaste gang which used to greet people with folded hands before robbing them. Chand Mohammad 35, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, targeted senior citizens by introd...

COVID-19 crisis takes bite out of Swiss chocolate sales

Swiss chocolate sales fell 14.3 in the first eight months of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit travel retail and the industrys business with hotels and restaurants. The decline was even more marked in the four months to August, at 21.5,...

Bolo Indya to enable 1 lakh creators to offer peer-to-peer commerce service

Bolo Indya on Tuesday said it aims to enable 1 lakh creators on its platform to offer peer-to-peer commerce service, a model that will bring in about Rs 6-7 crore in revenue for the short-video platform by December next year. In May, the co...

France should prepare for 'difficult decisions' on COVID, minister says

France should get ready for difficult decisions on new measures to cope with the resurgence of COVID-19, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday before a cabinet meeting to discuss the pandemic. French authorities are looking at o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020