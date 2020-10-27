Left Menu
Desi Bellé lets woman ‘break free’ with new digital campaign #WorldWideWest#

The collection created by in-house designers of KKCL is unparalleled to anything that the Indian market has seen and is ought to give a style high to the consumers. Yash Jain, Brand Director, Desi Bellé, shares his plans to take the campaign and his brand ahead, “We loved the idea of #WorldWideWest# the moment it was presented to us.

Desi Bellé lets woman 'break free' with new digital campaign #WorldWideWest#
Western wear women's brand from 'Killer Jeans' Mumbai, 27th October, 2020: Desi Bellé from the house of Killer Jeans, India's leading denim brand, brings western fashion directly to India from Europe, the fashion capital of the World. Their collection inspired by the best of European fashion promises to uplift the beauty of Desi Bellé. The pocket friendly price of their high-on-style collection is the cherry on the cake. The brand's tagline 'Break free' is apt for every Indian Desi Bellé, who is ready to take on the world with panache, a woman who is not afraid to try different styles and wants to break free from the regular fashion. The dynamic western wear brand that caters to women in the age group of 16 - 25 years is rising in the western fashion apparel market of India like fire.

The brand's new digital campaign #WorldWideWest# is a befitting extension to their mission of bringing the western fashion from the world to Indian women. The campaign also involves the brand collaborating with influencers nationwide to reach a wider audience. The new Autumn Winter' 20 collection of Desi Bellé is geared with high fashion Jeans, Tops, Jeggings, Dresses and winter wear. The collection created by in-house designers of KKCL is unparalleled to anything that the Indian market has seen and is ought to give a style high to the consumers.

Yash Jain, Brand Director, Desi Bellé, shares his plans to take the campaign and his brand ahead, "We loved the idea of #WorldWideWest# the moment it was presented to us. We have many exciting activities planned across social media, which includes promotion through influencer tie-ups, merchandising, viral content marketing and digital innovations. We have collaborated with influencers nationwide to create digital content that will change and redefine 'www' and also the western wear fashion brand market in India." Sharing how the agency came up with this idea, Karan Rawat, the CEO of AutumnWinter Communications & Design said, "In the ever dynamic digital world order, everything has gone digital post Covid. We wanted to do a campaign keeping the idea of the internet at its core. So we went into basics and even the history of the internet, and at that time the term 'www' caught our attention. We knew instantly that one of the 'w' of www can be 'West' relating to the category of our brand, Desi Bellé. Upon further exploring the idea, we derived the concept of the WorldWideWest, which fits the brand perfectly." Desi Belle is available at 50+ K-Lounge multi brand outlets spread over 45 cities of India, Over 100 outlets of Reliance Trends, 120 Shop-In-Shops across 90 Cities, and 200+ India`s leading MBOs in 125+ Cities, across all regions of India.

