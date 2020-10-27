Maple Capital Advisors invests in startup Agrix Agrotech

Startup Agrix Agrotech on Tuesday said it has raised fund from various investors, including Maple Capital Advisors. Agrix, a Patna-based precision and digital farming startup, has raised funding led by Maple Capital Advisors. The amount was not disclosed. "Abhinav Grover, Director at Maple Accelerator, and Samarth Agrawal, founder of MaxWholesale also participated in this round. Pankaj Karna, Founder and CEO of Maple Capital Advisors will join the board of the company," a company statement said. Agrix plans to use the funds to scale existing operations and further strengthen its operations and technology platform. Founded in June 2020 by Nilay Pandey and team, all of whom hail from farming families in Bihar. Pandey has a PhD from IIT-Delhi, and his co-founders Saurav Singh and Vivek Kumar, are computer engineers. Agrix currently focuses on farming as a service (covering farm machinery and agri input services) and providing market linkages especially for fragmented farm owners. Agrix App will soon be available on mobile web and users can also access the platform through www.agrixagro.com. “With this investment we will be able to cover at least 6,000 acres of fragmented farms providing farming services (machinery and inputs) and market linkages and adding sophisticated technology with further scale up," Pandey said

Currently, the startup covers over 4,000 acres, 4,000 plus farmers and more than 20 villages in Bihar.