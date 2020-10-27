Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maple Capital Advisors invests in startup Agrix Agrotech

Startup Agrix Agrotech on Tuesday said it has raised fund from various investors, including Maple Capital Advisors. Agrix, a Patna-based precision and digital farming startup, has raised funding led by Maple Capital Advisors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:33 IST
Maple Capital Advisors invests in startup Agrix Agrotech

Startup Agrix Agrotech on Tuesday said it has raised fund from various investors, including Maple Capital Advisors. Agrix, a Patna-based precision and digital farming startup, has raised funding led by Maple Capital Advisors. The amount was not disclosed. "Abhinav Grover, Director at Maple Accelerator, and Samarth Agrawal, founder of MaxWholesale also participated in this round. Pankaj Karna, Founder and CEO of Maple Capital Advisors will join the board of the company," a company statement said. Agrix plans to use the funds to scale existing operations and further strengthen its operations and technology platform. Founded in June 2020 by Nilay Pandey and team, all of whom hail from farming families in Bihar.  Pandey has a PhD from IIT-Delhi, and his co-founders Saurav Singh and Vivek Kumar, are computer engineers. Agrix currently focuses on farming as a service (covering farm machinery and agri input services) and providing market linkages especially for fragmented farm owners. Agrix App will soon be available on mobile web and users can also access the platform through www.agrixagro.com. “With this investment we will be able to cover at least 6,000 acres of fragmented farms providing farming services (machinery and inputs) and market linkages and adding sophisticated technology with further scale up," Pandey said

Currently, the startup covers over 4,000 acres, 4,000 plus farmers and more than 20 villages in Bihar.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits, says company.

Facebooks India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits, says company....

Attacked by Sri Lankan Navy with bottles, allege fishermen

Groups of fishermen from here were attacked allegedly by the Sri lankan Navy personnnel using bottles and stones earlyon Tuesday while fishing near Dhanushkodi, resulting in injuries to some and damage to theirgear, a fishermen association ...

Apollo Laundry Launches Unique Infection Control Laundry System for Hospitals in India

New Delhi India, Oct 27 ANINewsVoir Apollo Laundry, an end-to-end laundry solutions provider, has launched Infection Control Laundry System with unique barrier technology for hospitals in India. Currently, the hospital laundry is often hand...

Suarez could be in starting XI of Atletico Madrid for UCL fixture: Simone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simone has said that striker Luis Suarez could be a part of the starting XI for the side in their Champions League fixture against Salzburg. Suarez has been training individually ahead of the Champions League fix...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020