Worker dies in Bengal coal mine roof collapse

A 48-year-old man working in an underground coal mine in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district was killed when a portion of the roof collapsed on him on Tuesday, an official said. Two-three other miners were also injured in the accident occurred in Parashkol mine belonging to the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) at Andal.

"One miner died after a portion of the mine roof collapsed on him, while two to three others received minor injuries. We will investigate the matter," the ECL official said. The mine is operational and produces thermal coal.

Coal India has been gradually reducing the number of underground mines as they are mostly not viable due to high operational and safety costs..