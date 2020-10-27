Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoAir's internal probe finds senior executive guilty of sexual harassment

An internal probe by GoAir has found a senior executive from its corporate communications and public relations team to be guilty of sexual harassment of two female employees, aviation industry sources said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:56 IST
GoAir's internal probe finds senior executive guilty of sexual harassment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An internal probe by GoAir has found a senior executive from its corporate communications and public relations team to be guilty of sexual harassment of two female employees, aviation industry sources said on Tuesday. "Two female employees complained about sexual harassment by a senior executive who has been a part of its corporate communications and public relations team. The airline's internal committee investigated the matter and found him guilty," a source said.

Confirming the development, another source said the incident with one of the female employees happened during an official overseas trip. Both the female employees have already resigned from the airline, sources informed.

In response to PTI's queries about the matter, GoAir spokesperson said, "The company has a sexual harassment policy, including a Committee, to investigate the cases and take appropriate measures. It is committed to taking all the necessary steps to ensure that its women employees have a favourable working environment." "GoAir is an equal opportunities employer and we also stand committed to promoting a work environment that is conducive to the professional growth of our women employees and encourage equality of opportunity across all levels within the organisation," the spokesperson stated. The Mumbai-based airline did not respond to PTI's query on what action has it taken against the senior executive who has been found guilty of sexual harassment.

Apart from GoAir, the senior executive was also part of the corporate communications and public relations team of Bombay Dyeing and Bombay Realty, the sources said. On February 6 this year, aviation regulator DGCA had told CEOs of all airlines to strictly follow the Vishakha guidelines to deal with the cases of sexual harassment in their respective organisations. The DGCA, in its letter to the CEOs, stated that it has received "numerous" complaints from women working as pilots, cabin crew and in other technical areas regarding sexual harassment by their senior colleagues. "All the airlines are hereby advised to ensure strict compliance of the Vishakha guidelines. They should also give wide publicity about this committee among the employees to facilitate hassle-free reporting and disposal of matter in accordance with relevant national regulations," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The regulator told the CEOs that the Supreme Court, in the Vishakha case, had laid down the guidelines for dealing with "such situations". "Action taken in the matter please be intimated within two weeks from the date of the issue," the DGCA instructed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

11 nominations filed for 10 RS seats from Uttar Pradesh

A total of 11 nominations, including eight from the BJP, have been filed for 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, official sources said on Tuesday. Eight BJP candidates and an independent filed their papers on Tuesday, which is the last...

SA Medical Association urges to be better informed on risks of stroke

To mark World Stroke Awareness Week, the South African Medical Association SAMA has urged South Africans to actively seek to be better informed on the risks of stroke.The call comes ahead of World Stroke Awareness Week, which begins on Wedn...

CPI(M) terms changes in J-K land laws 'highway robbery'

The CPIM on Tuesday described the amendments to land laws in Jammu and Kashmir to allow people from outside the Union Territory to buy land there as highway robbery and alleged that this was a way to loot its natural resources. In a gazette...

ICICI Pru Life Q2 profit marginally up at Rs 303 cr

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a marginal rise in net profit at Rs 303 crore for September quarter of the current fiscal year. The life insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 302 crore during the similar period a year ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020