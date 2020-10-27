Left Menu
56 fugitives held in two-week long Gujarat police drive

Updated: 27-10-2020 20:45 IST
Representative image

Gujarat police has caught 56 convicts and undertrials who were on the run after obtaining bail, furlough or parole in a drive between October 8 and 22, an official said on Tuesday. The drive was conducted by the state CID Crime as well as various district units and railway police, he said.

Thirty of those apprehended had murder offences registered against their names, eight had body-related crimes like assault etc, and two were accused of robbery. "Of the 30 facing murder charges, four each were held by Ahmedabad, Banaskantha and Mehsana police, three each by Surat city, Surat district and Godhra police. The rest were held from various places. It includes one Lalu Dafer who escaped from Ahmedabad police custody 21 years ago," the official said.

Among those held by the Surat city crime branch and CID team was murder accused Bunty Patil, who allegedly killed one more person while on the run, said a police release.

