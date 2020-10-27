Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bans Beckons Industries, its senior officials for GDR manipulation

Through two separate orders, Sebi noted that the firm issued 1.44 million GDRs amounting to USD 5 million in July 2008 and 2.49 million GDRs worth USD 10.54 million in June 2010. On both the occasions, all GDRs were subscribed by only one entity, Vintage FZE, on obtaining a loan from EURAM Bank.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:44 IST
Sebi bans Beckons Industries, its senior officials for GDR manipulation

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday restrained Beckons Industries Ltd and its senior officials from accessing securities market in a matter related to manipulation in issuance of global depository receipts (GDR) issuance. Through two separate orders, Sebi noted that the firm issued 1.44 million GDRs amounting to USD 5 million in July 2008 and 2.49 million GDRs worth USD 10.54 million in June 2010.

On both the occasions, all GDRs were subscribed by only one entity, Vintage FZE, on obtaining a loan from EURAM Bank. The company acted as a guarantor and deposited the entire GDR proceeds received from Vintage FZE with EURAM Bank as security against the loan for subscribing to the GDRs issued by the company.

The company also failed to make requisite disclosures pertaining to the GDR issue. "The entire scheme created by the company (Beckons) starting with passing of board resolution...have cumulatively resulted in misleading the investors at large," Sebi said in similarly worded orders.

Regarding officials of the firm, Sebi said they didn't show any diligence on their part as directors in the entire GDR issue, or even otherwise, in the functioning of the company. Gurmeet Singh, I S Sukhija, Chandra Prakash and H S Anand are the officials of the company who have been fined.

While the firm has been banned for five years, the officials have been restrained from accessing the markets for one to two years for their respective roles in GDR issuance manipulation on both the occasions. In a separate order, Sebi vacated directions issued against three individuals -- Basanta Kumar Dey, Sudha Kumari and Mritunjay Kumar Verma -- through its interim order in February 2019 in a matter pertaining to issuance of redeemable preference shares (RPS) by JKS Projects Ltd.

The firm had made an offer of RPS in the financial years 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 and raised over Rs 1.61 crore from 404 allottees. The issuance of RPS was prima facie found in violation of norms and thus Sebi passed certain directions against the company, its directors and promoters including the individuals, in February 2019.

Considering the submissions of the individuals, Sebi noted that they were shown as non-executive directors in the records of Registrar of Companies, which has been strongly denied by them. Sebi noted that the individuals have also initiated action against the company for alleged misuse of their know your customer (KYC) documents to appoint them as directors without their knowledge.

The material on records also do not indicate about their involvement in the affairs of the company and therefore should not be held liable for mobilization of funds by the company and the refund as they had never acted as directors, Sebi said. The regulator disposed of the proceedings against the individuals and vacated the directions that restrained them from accessing securities market.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests two from Agra for firing at man

Two men were arrested from Agra in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly firing at a person in north Delhis Timarpur area over an old enmity, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Inderjeet 21 and Ravi 24, are residents of Timarpur, they said.An incid...

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Budgam district

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam district on Tuesday, police said.Encounter breaks out at Aribagh Mouchwa area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police, ...

New land laws will open 'floodgates of development' in J-K: BJP

The new land laws notified by the central government allowing people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the Union Territory will open the floodgates of development, the BJP said on Tuesday. In a statement, senior BJP leader and f...

Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion proposed deal violates govt's FDI policy: CAIT

Traders body CAIT on Tuesday raised objections over Aditya Birla Fashion and Retails plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore by issuing 7.8 per cent stake to Walmart-owned Flipkart Group, alleging that the proposed deal violates the governments FDI p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020