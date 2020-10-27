Left Menu
Vehicle falls into well in Telangana; 10 rescued

A four-wheeler carrying 14 people, mostly labourers, fell into an agriculture well on Tuesday after its driver suffered a seizure and 10 of the occupants were rescued while efforts were on to trace the others in Warangal district in Telangana, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A four-wheeler carrying 14 people, mostly labourers, fell into an agriculture well on Tuesday after its driver suffered a seizure and 10 of the occupants were rescued while efforts were on to trace the others in Warangal district in Telangana, police said. The incident happened in Sangam mandal of that district when the driver had a seizure following which he lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the well located a few meters away from the road, they said.

Ten people were rescued and efforts were on to trace four more, including the driver from the open well brimming with water, a senior police official said. The vehicle was on its way to Nekkonda town from Warangal when the mishap occurred, police said.

