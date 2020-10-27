Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends deadline to make payment under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme till March 31

In order to provide more time to taxpayers to settle disputes, earlier the date for filing declaration and making payment without additional amount under Vivad se Vishwas was extended from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:52 IST
Govt extends deadline to make payment under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme till March 31

The government on Tuesday extended for the third time the deadline for making payment under the direct tax dispute settlement scheme 'Vivad Se Vishwas' by three months to March 31, 2021.   As per a Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notification, declaration under the Vivad se Vishwas Scheme shall be required to be furnished latest by December 31, 2020. However, only in respect of the said declarations made, the payment without additional amount can now be made up to March 31, 2021. "In order to provide further relief to the taxpayers desirous of settling disputes under Vivad se Vishwas Scheme, the Government today further extended the date for making payment without additional amount from 31st December 2020 to 31st March 2021. "Also, the last date for making declaration under the Scheme has been notified as December 31, 2020," an official statement said. Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Tuesday reviewed the progress made so far by the Income Tax Department on Vivad se Vishwas through video conferencing along with CBDT chairman and board members and all the Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax across the country to expedite the scheme. "This is a scheme for the benefit and convenience of the taxpayers as they would get instant disposal of the dispute with no further cost of litigation besides monetary benefits in the form of waiver of penalty, interest and prosecution," Pandey said. In the meeting, CBDT Chairman P C Mody asked the Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax to carry out all possible actions such as disposing pending rectifications, giving pending appeal effects and removing duplicate demands so as to arrive at a final demand for each assessee. It was decided in the meeting to adopt a proactive approach for implementation of the scheme by approaching taxpayers directly, guiding and facilitating them in filing of declarations and removing any difficulties or problems faced by them in availing the scheme. It was further decided to have periodic review of the progress of the scheme every fortnight. The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020 was enacted on March 17, 2020 to settle direct tax disputes locked up in various appellate forums. In order to provide more time to taxpayers to settle disputes, earlier the date for filing declaration and making payment without additional amount under Vivad se Vishwas was extended from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020. This date was again extended to December 31, 2020. Earlier, both the declaration and the payment without additional amount under the Vivad se Vishwas were required to be made by December 31, 2020.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition in Zanzibar says candidate detained, people shot ahead of vote

An opposition presidential candidate in Zanzibar detained as he tried to vote early on Tuesday has been released, after nine people were shot dead by security forces ahead of Wednesdays elections, according to his party.Zanzibar, an Indian ...

EXCLUSIVE-New head of Latin American development bank launches early push for capital increase

The new head of Latin Americas main financing institution hopes to leverage concerns about Chinese lending to win the support of U.S. lawmakers for boosting the banks yearly lending capacity to 20 billion as the region grapples with the COV...

'Very Nice!' - Kazakhstan taps new Borat movie to woo tourists

Ridiculed once again in a film featuring fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, the ex-Soviet state of Kazakhstan has embraced the joke this time round and adopted Borats catch phrase to try to attract tourists. Borat Subsequent Movief...

Kerala Guv presents Vayalar award to Malayalam poet Ezhacherry Ramachandran

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday presented theprestigious Vayalar award towell-known Malayalam poet and lyricist Ezhacherry Ramachandran. Khan presented the 44th edition of the award to Ramachandranat a low key function held at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020