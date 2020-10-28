Finnair losses mount as pandemic weighs

Finnish flag carrier Finnair reported a second consequtive quarterly loss on Wednesday and warned of a similar result in the final quarter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finnair, which is 55.9% state owned, made an underlying operating loss of 167 million euros ($197 million) for the July-September period, compared with a 174.3 million euro loss in the previous quarter and a profit of 100.7 million euros a year earlier.

The airline said it was increasing its cost-cutting target by 40 million euros to 140 million euros and reducing its headcount by almost 1,100 from levels at the start of the year. ($1 = 0.8461 euros)

