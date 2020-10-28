Left Menu
B R Ambedkar's statue found damaged in UP

A statue of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar was found vandalised in Kotiya village under the Nagara Police Station area here, police said on Wednesday. The villagers found the damaged statue, which was installed on the side of the village road, on Tuesday night, Yadvendra Pande, SHO, Nagara said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:48 IST
B R Ambedkar's statue found damaged in UP
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (NITJofficial)

Senior police officials reached the spot and pacified the people with an assurance that a new statue of the esteemed personality will be installed soon

Pande said the police is looking into the matter, adding that similar incidents have taken place in the village earlier too. PTI CORR SAB SRY

