Left Menu
Development News Edition

Micromax ties up with MediaTek for designing, development of "in" smartphones

Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax, said the company's R&D in India will use the latest technologies and the advanced MediaTek Helio G Series chips, which deliver premium performance and enhanced customer experiences. "Software development has always been the strength of the Indian ecosystem and we will leverage that strength in our software design.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:13 IST
Micromax ties up with MediaTek for designing, development of "in" smartphones

Homegrown phone vendor Micromax on Wednesday said it has partnered with Taiwanese chipset maker MediaTek to design and develop smartphones for its new "in" brand. Earlier this month, Micromax announced its new "in" sub-brand and said it was looking at investing Rs 500 crore over next 12-18 months towards R&D, marketing and sprucing up manufacturing as it looks to make a comeback in the Indian market and take on Chinese giants like Xiaomi.

The company is expected to launch its first device under the new brand in the first week of November. Micromax is collaborating with MediaTek to design and develop smartphone solutions powered by MediaTek Helio G Series with MediaTek HyperEngine game technology, a statement said on Wednesday.

"Micromax R&D Centre at Bengaluru will start the design and development of smartphones as a part of their 'Make-in-India' initiatives with their new 'in' range of smartphones. This association uniquely aligns the efforts of Micromax to accelerate the complete hardware and software development for smartphones in India," it added. Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax, said the company's R&D in India will use the latest technologies and the advanced MediaTek Helio G Series chips, which deliver premium performance and enhanced customer experiences.

"Software development has always been the strength of the Indian ecosystem and we will leverage that strength in our software design. Special focus on Kernel, Connectivity, Multimedia, and Telephony will provide an enhanced experience of the core Android operating system," he added. Sharma said Micromax team will be using these chipsets to develop the upcoming smartphones at its R&D centre in India.

"MediaTek has been focussing on enabling superior gaming capabilities with the entire range of G series chips," Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, said. "This year itself, we have launched MediaTek Helio G95, G85, G80, G70, G35, and G25 chips, with MediaTek HyperEngine Game technology featuring an array of technologies from vivid visuals, rapid sensing touchscreens, premium picture quality, enhanced power efficiency and internet connectivity for a longer gameplay," he said.

Enabling a highly responsive user experience, the technology facilitates a smooth and lag-free connection during gaming while ensuring intelligent and dynamic management of the CPU, GPU, and memory, he added. Once a market leader, Micromax lost its position to players like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo as these Chinese giants captured the Indian market with their aggressively priced smartphones and massive marketing spends.

However, with supply chain disruption due to COVID-19 and growing anti-China sentiment, Chinese smartphone brands saw their market share in India fall to 72 per cent in the June 2020 quarter from 81 per cent in the preceding three months (as per Counterpoint Research)..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble as lockdown fears grip investors

Shares around the world tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections grew rapidly in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of possible strict lockdown measures that could damage already fragile economic recoveries.European shares f...

Cong knows how to run country, how to stand with farmers, give employment, but we don't know how to lie: Rahul says attacking PM, BJP.

Cong knows how to run country, how to stand with farmers, give employment, but we dont know how to lie Rahul says attacking PM, BJP....

Poles join nationwide strike in revolt over abortion ruling

People across Poland are vowing to stay off their jobs on Wednesday as part of a nationwide strike to protest a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of congenitally damaged fetuses. The nationwide strike comes amid a deepening stan...

5 BSP MLAs withdraw support to party's RS nominee, trigger speculation over switching sides

In an apparent U-turn, five of the 10 BSP MLAs who had proposed Ramji Gautam as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha withdrew their support on Wednesday, saying their signatures were forged. The five Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs have given i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020