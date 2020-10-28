Left Menu
FACT receives 3rd Shipment importing 27500 MT of MoP fertilizer at Tuticorin

With this shipment, the total MoP import for the year reached 82000 MT. FACT a PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers had placed orders for import of three shipments of MoP.

Updated: 28-10-2020 15:19 IST
FACT one of the first large-scale fertilizer manufacturers of the country is maintaining good performance in the manufacturing & marketing of fertilizers during the year. Image Credit: ANI

The Fertilizers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) received the third Muriate of Potash (MoP) ship at Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Bagging of the 27500 MT product is in progress.

MoP along with FACT's prime product FACTAMFOS (NP 20:20:0:13) is a preferred fertilizer combination by the farmers of South India.

The company is planning for two more parcels during this year.

Earlier company has imported two shipments of MoP & one parcel of NPK (16:16:16) to meet the demand of farmers during Khariff.

FACT one of the first large-scale fertilizer manufacturers of the country is maintaining good performance in the manufacturing & marketing of fertilizers during the year.

(With Inputs from PIB)

