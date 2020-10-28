Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBL Bank net doubles to Rs 144 cr, gets RBI nod to let Maple take 9.9% stake

However, the bank set aside money for them as NPA and proactively did not recognise the income as interest earned, which put pressure on the margins. A similar Rs 90 crore of assets, mostly corporate loans, are likely to slip in the third quarter where interest income recognition will not happen, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:13 IST
RBL Bank net doubles to Rs 144 cr, gets RBI nod to let Maple take 9.9% stake

Private sector lender RBL Bank on Wednesday reported a 165 per cent jump in its September quarter net to Rs 144 crore on a lower base and guided towards some pressure in margins in the next quarter as interest from some stressed advances may not accrue. The lender also said it has received the Reserve Bank of India's approval to sell up to 9.9 per cent stake to Baring Asia entity Maple through preferential allotment of shares.

The bank said during the July-September period, its core net interest income (NII) grew 7 per cent to Rs 932 crore, but was down 10 per cent as compared to the preceding June quarter. Its managing director and chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja explained that around Rs 90 crore of loans could have slipped into non-performing assets (NPAs) during the quarter, if not for the Supreme Court mandate on asset recognition. However, the bank set aside money for them as NPA and proactively did not recognise the income as interest earned, which put pressure on the margins.

A similar Rs 90 crore of assets, mostly corporate loans, are likely to slip in the third quarter where interest income recognition will not happen, he said. The bank set aside an additional Rs 310 crore towards COVID-19 impact on loans, taking the overall buffer to Rs 660 crore. The overall provisions came at Rs 526 crore as against Rs 541 crore in the year-ago period.

The net interest margin, which came down to 4.34 per cent during the reporting quarter, will be at a similar level in the December quarter and jump up to the usual 4.85-4.90 per cent levels by the fourth quarter, Ahuja said. By the fourth quarter, the bank's NII will reach the normal level of over Rs 1,000 crore, he added, pointing to the loss because of the stressed assets in Q2.

The bank, which had suffered quite a few setbacks on corporate loans leading to a hit on profits, now has 57 per cent of its advances come from the non-wholesale segment and the rest from wholesale. Ahuja said the de-bulking exercise was one of the prime reasons for reducing the overall advances by 4 per cent despite an over 20 per cent jump in retail loans and added that the bank will be cautious on corporate loans and keener on retail products like credit cards.

Over 93 per cent of its corporate advances are investment grade at present, Ahuja said. Around 8.5 per cent of its credit card dues are under moratorium as of Wednesday, and the bank will continue to address the market opportunity here, the chief executive said, adding that in September, it issued 1 lakh new card as against the pre-COVID high of 1.3 lakh in February.

The other income moved up marginally to Rs 452 crore during the reporting quarter. From a capital adequacy perspective, Ahuja said the bank has received the RBI nod for letting Maple take ownership of up to 9.9 per cent and sounded confident of pulling off a Rs 1,566 crore preferential allotment within a fortnight.

Maple will pay Rs 1,000 crore for a 9.5 per cent stake, and the remaining Rs 566 crore will come from ICICI Prudential, and existing investors, including CDC and Gaja Capital. The overall capital adequacy, which stood at 16.5 per cent as of September 30, will go up to 18.7 per cent after the new fund infusion and the core tier-I will be 17.5 per cent as against 15.1 per cent, Ahuja said.

The bank scrip closed 0.26 per cent up at Rs 175.65 apiece on the BSE as against a correction of 1.48 per cent on the benchmark..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys completes acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi

IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi. Infosys had, earlier this month, announced inking a pact to acquire Blue Acorn iCi - a digital customer experience, commerce and analytics servic...

UN chief hails Republic of Korea’s vow to achieve carbon neutrality

The UN chief was very encouraged by President Moon Jae-ins announcement on Wednesday of South Koreas commitment to get to net zero emissions by this date, according to a statement issued by his Spokesperson. Secretary-General antonioguter...

Good mental health, better sleep for physically active people

In the middle of the pandemic this spring, researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology NTNU conducted a survey among members of Kondis, a Norwegian fitness training organization. Since this survey was sent out in the m...

Trump supporters delayed in the cold after rally

Throngs of people who attended a campaign rally held by President Donald Trump at a Nebraska airport had to wait around in frigid weather for hours after it ended before they could get back to their cars. Thousands attended the Tuesday nigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020