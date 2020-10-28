Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI Express records highest-ever annual profit at Rs 413 cr

"Air India Express has reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 412.77 crore in the financial year 2019-20 as per the audited accounts approved by the airline's Board of Directors on  October 27," the release said. Despite adverse market conditions due to onset of COVID-19 during the last quarter of 2019-20 fiscal, the airline's operating revenues grew by over 25 per cent to Rs 5,219 crore from Rs 4,172 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:52 IST
AI Express records highest-ever annual profit at Rs 413 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Air India Express on Wednesday reported its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 412.77 crore for the financial year ended March 2020 as higher operating revenue and passenger volume helped bolster the bottom line of the budget carrier. The Kochi-based airline, which is up for sale along with its parent Air India, had posted a net profit of Rs 169 crore in 2018-19 fiscal, according to a release.

The carrier, which began commercial operations in April 2005, has been reporting net profit continuously for the last five years. "Air India Express has reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 412.77 crore in the financial year 2019-20 as per the audited accounts approved by the airline's Board of Directors on October 27," the release said.

Despite adverse market conditions due to onset of COVID-19 during the last quarter of 2019-20 fiscal, the airline's operating revenues grew by over 25 per cent to Rs 5,219 crore from Rs 4,172 crore in the year-ago period, it added. During the last financial year, Air India Express flew 11 per cent more passengers at 4.84 million as against 4.36 million passengers in 2018-19 fiscal while Passenger Load Factor (PLF) rose to 5 per cent.

According to the release, about 4.66 million of these passengers travelled on international sectors, taking the airline's share of traffic to/ from India to 7.1 per cent in the previous fiscal. The same stood at 6.5 per cent in 2018-19 fiscal. PLF or seat factor is a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is used or average percentage of seats filled in an aircraft.

Air India Express also said it increased capacity by six per cent in the last fiscal compared to the year-ago period. "Efficient utilisation of assets in terms of aircraft, manpower and materials and enhanced operational efficiency in key areas have significantly contributed to the record profits," Air India Express CEO K Shyam Sundar said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe must expand chargers to catch up with electric car sales - industry

Europes rollout of vehicle charging points is not keeping up with the strong growth in electric car sales, an industry group said on Wednesday, warning that a lack of infrastructure could hamper future sales of low-emission vehicles.Sales o...

U.S. tells WTO meeting it does not back Nigerian candidate as WTO chief

The United States has told a meeting of the World Trade Organization on Wednesday that it does not back Nigerias Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next WTO leader, despite cross-regional support for her, two sources at the meeting told Reuters.The...

BJP says new land laws will change overall scenario of J-K for 'greater good'

BJP leader Yudhvir Sethi on Wednesday welcomed the new land laws for Jammu and Kashmir and said they would eventually change the overall scenario of the union territory for greater good. He lambasted the National Conference NC and the Peopl...

Infosys completes acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi

IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi. Infosys had, earlier this month, announced inking a pact to acquire Blue Acorn iCi - a digital customer experience, commerce and analytics servic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020