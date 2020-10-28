Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli embassy partners with biz accelerator to boost startups

The Embassy of Israel has partnered with a business accelerator, The Circle, for supporting early-stage startups in India by providing funding support and other business services, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:57 IST
Israeli embassy partners with biz accelerator to boost startups

The Embassy of Israel has partnered with a business accelerator, The Circle, for supporting early-stage startups in India by providing funding support and other business services, a statement said. Israel is a start-up nation and it is keen to share its advanced technologies and innovations with entrepreneurs in India, Ambassador of Israel in India Ron Malka was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The true strength of our growing partnership is the people to people bonds. So we are proud to partner with The Circle in boosting the startup ecosystem in India,” he said. The Circle will help early-stage startups with funding support, global connects, corporate innovation programmes, personalised mentoring and business services, the statement said.

Startups will get the opportunity for pitching to an exclusive investor network called the "Circle of Angels" for the purpose of fundraising..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lost in translation: Amazon website launch trips over faulty Swedish

Amazon.com Incs long-awaited launch of its Swedish website on Wednesday was marred by glitches and translation errors, including mistaking the Argentinian flag for Swedens. The website, which offers customers more than 150 million products ...

With 43,893 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally nears 80 lakhs

With 43,893 fresh COVID-19 cases, Indias total cases surged to 79,90,322 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. With 508 deaths in last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,20,010, according to the Union He...

Twitter, Google, Facebook CEOs defend key internet law before U.S. Senate panel

The chief executives of Twitter and Google defended a law protecting internet companies before a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday, while Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg struggled to connect virtually, bringing the hearing to a brief halt. The topic...

Bihar's provisional voter turnout 53.54 pc, slightly lower than 2015

The coronavirus pandemic did not have much impact on the voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls as an estimated 53.54 voters exercised their franchise compared to 54.75 per cent in these districts in 2015, according to pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020