Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as coronavirus cases soar, lockdowns loom; dollar up

Stocks tumbled across the globe on Wednesday on concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in Europe, the United States and elsewhere will damage already-fragile economic recoveries, while the U.S. dollar rose on safe-haven bids. Treasury yields fell alongside the price of oil and gold was under pressure from the rising dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:00 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as coronavirus cases soar, lockdowns loom; dollar up

Stocks tumbled across the globe on Wednesday on concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in Europe, the United States and elsewhere will damage already-fragile economic recoveries, while the U.S. dollar rose on safe-haven bids.

Treasury yields fell alongside the price of oil and gold was under pressure from the rising dollar. On Wall Street, the energy and technology sectors of the benchmark S&P 500 were among the hardest hit.

"Whether you call it a continuation of the pandemic or a third wave of new case discovery - it is the largest concern," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. "Unless and until we get through this pandemic, it is hard for investors to imagine a better economic time."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 808.89 points, or 2.95%, to 26,654.3, the S&P 500 lost 97.21 points, or 2.87%, to 3,293.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 333.79 points, or 2.92%, to 11,097.56. European shares touched their lowest since late May as Germany and France prepared to announce restrictions approaching the level of the lockdowns in the spring, as COVID-19 deaths across Europe jumped almost 40% in a week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 3.29%, touching its lowest level since May. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 2.57%. Asian shares lost ground after initially showing some resilience, in part due to more limited COVID-19 outbreaks and better recoveries in the region's major economies. Emerging market stocks lost 1.18%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.69% lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.29%.

Concerns over a rising wave of COVID-19 infections played out in currency and bond markets, too, with the euro slumping against the dollar. The dollar index rose 0.368%, with the euro down 0.49% to $1.1737.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.16% versus the greenback to 104.26 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3, down 0.33% on the day. Adding to the mood of uncertainty was the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has enjoyed a consistent lead over President Donald Trump ahead of the vote. Investors cautiously bet on his victory and a possible "blue wave" outcome, where Democrats control both chambers of Congress. UBS strategist Vassili Serebriakov said a Biden administration would be seen as de-escalating trade tensions with traditional allies such as Europe and Canada, as well as China, which should improve market sentiment overall and weigh on the dollar as a safe haven.

Treasury yields fell as traders moved away from risk assets. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 0.7693%, from 0.778% late on Tuesday.

The rising coronavirus infections weighed on oil prices on fears of a supply glut and weaker fuel demand. "Crude oil is under pressure from the increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in Europe, and a larger than expected storage build (in the U.S.)," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

U.S. crude recently fell 5.26% to $37.49 per barrel and Brent was at $39.26, down 4.71% on the day. Spot gold dropped 1.7% to $1,875.36 an ounce. Silver fell 5.74% to $23.14.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lost in translation: Amazon website launch trips over faulty Swedish

Amazon.com Incs long-awaited launch of its Swedish website on Wednesday was marred by glitches and translation errors, including mistaking the Argentinian flag for Swedens. The website, which offers customers more than 150 million products ...

With 43,893 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally nears 80 lakhs

With 43,893 fresh COVID-19 cases, Indias total cases surged to 79,90,322 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. With 508 deaths in last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,20,010, according to the Union He...

Twitter, Google, Facebook CEOs defend key internet law before U.S. Senate panel

The chief executives of Twitter and Google defended a law protecting internet companies before a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday, while Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg struggled to connect virtually, bringing the hearing to a brief halt. The topic...

Bihar's provisional voter turnout 53.54 pc, slightly lower than 2015

The coronavirus pandemic did not have much impact on the voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls as an estimated 53.54 voters exercised their franchise compared to 54.75 per cent in these districts in 2015, according to pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020