Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT releases next edition of consolidated FDI policy

The competent authorities for grant of approval for such foreign investments would be the concerned administrative ministry/department as identified by the DPIIT, according to the circular. The last FDI circular was released in 2017..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:47 IST
DPIIT releases next edition of consolidated FDI policy

The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday released the next edition of its consolidated foreign direct investment policy document, incorporating all the changes made over the past year. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the new circular has come into effect from October 15.

The consolidated policy is a compilation of various decisions taken by the government with regard to FDI in different sectors. The DPIIT, which deals with FDI related matters, compiles all policies related to foreign investment regime into a single document to make it simple and easy for investors to understand.

Investors would otherwise have to go through various press notes issued by the department, and the RBI regulations to understand the policy. The whole exercise is aimed at providing an investor-friendly climate to foreign players and, in turn, attract more FDI to boost economic growth and create jobs.

The government has liberalised FDI policy in several sectors, including coal mining, digital news, contract manufacturing and single-brand retail trading. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India has increased by 16 per cent year-on-year to USD 27.1 billion during April-August this year. The DPIIT has also included the decision wherein the government in April made its prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land border with India to curb "opportunistic takeovers" of domestic firms following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The countries which share land borders with India are China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan. The competent authorities for grant of approval for such foreign investments would be the concerned administrative ministry/department as identified by the DPIIT, according to the circular.

The last FDI circular was released in 2017..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland ‘slammed the door shut’ on legal and safe abortions: Human rights experts

In a statement on Tuesday, the rights experts also called on the Polish authorities to safeguard the rights of men and women protesting against the ruling.Across the country, thousands took to the streets in protest of the ruling by the cou...

Lost in translation: Amazon website launch trips over faulty Swedish

Amazon.com Incs long-awaited launch of its Swedish website on Wednesday was marred by glitches and translation errors, including mistaking the Argentinian flag for Swedens. The website, which offers customers more than 150 million products ...

Twitter, Google, Facebook CEOs defend key internet law before U.S. Senate panel

The chief executives of Twitter and Google defended a law protecting internet companies before a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday, while Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg struggled to connect virtually, bringing the hearing to a brief halt. The topic...

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

The World Trade Organizations bid to select a new leader was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday after the United States rejected the Nigerian woman proposed as the global watchdogs next director-general. Three WTO ambassadors, charged wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020