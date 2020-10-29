Left Menu
Going For Broke: The Rise Of Rishi Sunak - New Publication By Lord Ashcroft

Michael Ashcroft's new book charts Sunak's ascent from his parents' Southampton pharmacy to the University of Oxford, the City of London, Silicon Valley – and the top of British politics. It is the tale of a super-bright and hard-grafting son of immigrant parents who marries an Indian heiress and makes a fortune of his own; a polished urban southerner who wins over the voters of rural North Yorkshire – and a cautious, fiscally conservative financier who becomes the biggest-spending Chancellor in history.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:16 IST
Going For Broke: The Rise Of Rishi Sunak - New Publication By Lord Ashcroft
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)

Publication date: 12 November 2020 Price: £20 hardback LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the middle of 2019, Rishi Sunak was an unknown junior minister in the local government department. Seven months later, at the age of thirty-nine, he was Chancellor of the Exchequer, grappling with the gravest economic crisis in modern history. Michael Ashcroft's new book charts Sunak's ascent from his parents' Southampton pharmacy to the University of Oxford, the City of London, Silicon Valley – and the top of British politics.

It is the tale of a super-bright and hard-grafting son of immigrant parents who marries an Indian heiress and makes a fortune of his own; a polished urban southerner who wins over the voters of rural North Yorkshire – and a cautious, fiscally conservative financier who becomes the biggest-spending Chancellor in history. Sunak was unexpectedly promoted to the Treasury's top job in February 2020, with a brief to spread investment and opportunity as part of Boris Johnson's levelling-up agenda. Within weeks, the coronavirus had sent Britain into lockdown, with thousands of firms in peril and millions of jobs on the line. As health workers battled to save lives, it was down to Sunak to save livelihoods. This is the story of how he tore up the rulebook and went for broke.

AUTHOR LORD ASHCROFT KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster. He is a former treasurer and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. He is also honorary chairman and a former treasurer of the International Democratic Union. He is founder and chairman of the board of trustees of Crimestoppers, vice-patron of the Intelligence Corps Museum, chairman of the trustees of Ashcroft Technology Academy, chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University, a senior fellow of the International Strategic Studies Association and a former trustee of Imperial War Museums. His books include Victoria Cross Heroes: Volumes I and II; Call Me Dave: The Unauthorised Biography of David Cameron; White Flag? An Examination of the UK's Defence Capability; Jacob's Ladder: The Unauthorised Biography of Jacob Rees-Mogg; and Unfair Game: An Exposé of South Africa's Captive-Bred Lion Industry.

www.LordAshcroft.com www.LordAshcroftWildlife.com www.LordAshcroftPolls.com www.LordAshcroftMedals.com Twitter/Facebook @LordAshcroft LINK TO PURCHASE If you would like to pre-order a copy of Going for Broke, please follow either of the links below. Pre-order with Biteback Pre-order with Amazon Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322696/Lord_Ashcroft_Going_For_Broke.jpg

