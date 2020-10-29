Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T raids Tamil Nadu education group; detects Rs 150-cr tax evasion

The Income Tax department has raided a Tamil Nadu-based group running multiple educational institutions and the action had led to detection of alleged tax evasion worth about Rs 150 crore, the CBDT said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 12:35 IST
I-T raids Tamil Nadu education group; detects Rs 150-cr tax evasion
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Income Tax department has raided a Tamil Nadu-based group running multiple educational institutions and the action had led to detection of alleged tax evasion worth about Rs 150 crore, the CBDT said on Thursday. It said the searches were conducted on Wednesday at 22 premises in Coimbatore, Erode, Chennai and Namakkal of the group and their associates, including a civil contractor.

"The search has led to identification of unaccounted investments and on-money payments to the extent of around Rs 150 crore. Cash amounting to Rs 5 crore has been seized. "Some lockers are yet to be operated. The search is still continuing," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The electronic devices seized are also being examined, it said. The CBDT is the administrative authority for the Income Tax (I-T) department.

It said the action was undertaken on the basis of information that fees collected from students were "not fully accounted for" in the regular books of accounts. "Evidences found during the search reveal that the allegations regarding suppression of fees received are true and the unaccounted receipts are siphoned off to the personal accounts of the trustees, which in turn are invested in real estate through a company.

"The other shareholders of the company, like an architect from Tirupur and a textile businessman, were also covered," it said. In the case of raid on the civil contractors from Namakkal, inflation of expenditure by booking "bogus expenses" under labour charges, material purchase, etc. has been found, it added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

I-T dept raids 22 locations in Tamil Nadu, identifies unaccounted investments

The Income Tax department carried out searches at 22 premises in Tamil Nadu on a group running educational institutions and identified unaccounted investments and on-money payments of around Rs 150 crore, officials said on Thursday. Accordi...

SC issues notice to Centre on plea alleging Remdesivir, Fabiparivir are used to treat COVID-19 without proper approval.

SC issues notice to Centre on plea alleging Remdesivir, Fabiparivir are used to treat COVID-19 without proper approval....

ECB to signal more stimulus as second-wave recession fears grow

The European Central Bank is expected to resist pressure to unveil fresh stimulus measures on Thursday but it is likely to pave the way for action in December as fresh curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic fuel fears over a new recessio...

Cricket-CA braced for $85 million revenue dip due to pandemic

Cricket Australia CA said on Thursday it posted a A45.9 million deficit in the last financial year and could see a A120 million 85.55 million dip its projected revenue for the 2021 period due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. CA, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020