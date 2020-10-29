Left Menu
Development News Edition

Upbeat earnings lift FTSE 100 after three-day selloff

Housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday a second national lockdown in Britain was not inevitable and the government will do everything to avoid one, even as a study by Imperial College showed England's COVID-19 infections doubled every nine days. In company news, BT Group Plc jumped 6% to the top of the FTSE 100 after Britain's biggest fixed-line and mobile operator raised the lower end of its annual profit forecast.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:15 IST
Upbeat earnings lift FTSE 100 after three-day selloff
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Thursday as a clutch of positive earnings offered some respite after a three-day selloff due to concerns over surging global coronavirus cases. The export-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 0.3%, with oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc jumping 2.1% after it posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and increased its dividend.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc added 2.2% after the domestic lender posted a forecast-beating quarterly profit, boosted by a home-loan lending boom. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 firmed 0.3%, led by gains in real estate and retailer stocks.

"In a period of fear, you typically are much more focused on earnings as it allows you to have a sense of the difference between the wheat and the chaff," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "It helps to create this quite differentiation between companies which eventually will fade in the background and which will continue to outperform because they're able to adapt much better and faster."

The UK market has come under pressure this week on concerns that an accelerating second wave of infections could prompt more drastic lockdown restrictions. Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 are set for their biggest weekly declines since early June. Housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday a second national lockdown in Britain was not inevitable and the government will do everything to avoid one, even as a study by Imperial College showed England's COVID-19 infections doubled every nine days.

In company news, BT Group Plc jumped 6% to the top of the FTSE 100 after Britain's biggest fixed-line and mobile operator raised the lower end of its annual profit forecast. WPP Plc fell 3.9% after the world's biggest advertising company said its quarterly like-for-like net sales fell 7.6%.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Most Cathay Pacific pilots and cabin crew accept permanent pay cuts

Hong Kongs Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday that a majority of pilots and flight attendants had signed new contracts that will result in permanent pay cuts.Cathay last week announced plans to cut 5,900 jobs to help it weather the...

Ajay Jayaram, Shubhankar Dey out of SaarLorLux Open; in isolation amid COVID scare

Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Shubhankar Dey were on Thursday forced out of the SaarLorLux Open after being put in isolation owing to contact with COVID positive father-cum-coach of defending champion Lakshya Sen, who has already withdr...

Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack at French church

A knife-wielding attacker shouting Allahu Akbar beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist incident at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police and officials said. Nices mayor, Christian Estrosi, wh...

PREVIEW-Rugby-Bledisloe or bust for Wallabies in Tri-Nations opener

The Tri-Nations kicks off on Saturday when an inexperienced Australia host New Zealand in front of a 40,000 crowd at Sydneys Olympic Stadium but all eyes at will be on a much older prize -- the Bledisloe Cup.The withdrawal from the Rugby Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020