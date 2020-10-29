Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volkswagen returns to profit as global auto markets recover

German automaker Volkswagen said Thursday it returned to profit in the third quarter thanks to cost discipline and a rebound in global sales markets led by China after the lifting of the severe restrictions on activity in the early phase of the pandemic.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:23 IST
Volkswagen returns to profit as global auto markets recover
Image Credit: Wikipedia

German automaker Volkswagen said Thursday it returned to profit in the third quarter thanks to cost discipline and a rebound in global sales markets led by China after the lifting of the severe restrictions on activity in the early phase of the pandemic. After-tax profit was 2.75 billion euros ($3.23 billion), down 31% from 3.99 billion euros for the same July-September quarter a year ago, pre-COVID-19, but far better than the 1.53 billion euro loss in the second quarter.

Car sales in September increased over the same month a year earlier for the first time this year, by 3.3%. A key driver of the rebound was China, Volkswagen Group's single largest market, where sales rose 3% over the entire July-September quarter. Overall, sales were down only 1.1 percent in the third quarter from the pre-virus period to 2.61 million vehicles across the group's brands, which in addition to Volkswagen include SEAT, Audi, Skoda, and Porsche. Chief financial officer Frank Witter said on a conference call with journalists that "cost discipline is bearing fruit" and cited the company's strong cash flow, which gives it the resources to tackle the challenges bringing change to the auto industry, such as electric cars needed to meet new emissions requirements and digital services. The company says that it expects full-year operating earnings to be "severely lower" than in 2019 but still in positive territory.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Most Cathay Pacific pilots and cabin crew accept permanent pay cuts

Hong Kongs Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday that a majority of pilots and flight attendants had signed new contracts that will result in permanent pay cuts.Cathay last week announced plans to cut 5,900 jobs to help it weather the...

Ajay Jayaram, Shubhankar Dey out of SaarLorLux Open; in isolation amid COVID scare

Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Shubhankar Dey were on Thursday forced out of the SaarLorLux Open after being put in isolation owing to contact with COVID positive father-cum-coach of defending champion Lakshya Sen, who has already withdr...

Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack at French church

A knife-wielding attacker shouting Allahu Akbar beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist incident at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police and officials said. Nices mayor, Christian Estrosi, wh...

PREVIEW-Rugby-Bledisloe or bust for Wallabies in Tri-Nations opener

The Tri-Nations kicks off on Saturday when an inexperienced Australia host New Zealand in front of a 40,000 crowd at Sydneys Olympic Stadium but all eyes at will be on a much older prize -- the Bledisloe Cup.The withdrawal from the Rugby Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020