China vows to speed up green, low-carbon development - Xinhua

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:40 IST
China vows to speed up green, low-carbon development - Xinhua
China will speed up and promote green low-carbon development and be more efficient in its use of resources, the ruling Communist Party said in a communique published by state news agency Xinhua on Thursday. The communique came after a senior Party meeting to deliberate on the contents of the country's next five-year plan for 2021-2025.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently pledged to steer the country to "carbon neutrality" by 2060, which is expected to require tough new targets in the new five-year plan.

