Left Menu
Development News Edition

AU Small Finance Bank Q2 profit rises 14 pc at Rs 196 cr

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday said its net profit in September quarter of the current fiscal year rose by 14 per cent to Rs 196 crore. Net NPAs also fell to 0.5 per cent from 1.1 per cent. Total assets rose 23 per cent to Rs 44,014 crore at the end of September quarter 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:26 IST
AU Small Finance Bank Q2 profit rises 14 pc at Rs 196 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday said its net profit in September quarter of the current fiscal year rose by 14 per cent to Rs 196 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 172 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

AU Small Finance Bank said the net profit in the quarter is excluding the profit on sale of equity stake in Aavas Financier. The income from the sale of equity in Aavas was Rs 144 crore. Total income during July-September 2020-21 jumped 40 per cent to Rs 846 crore as against Rs 602 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20, it said in a release. "The on-ground situation has considerably improved in Q2FY21 and we saw positive momentum across all key metrices which include our Digital Banking journey, activity levels, collection efficiencies, retail deposits, and disbursements. "Various pro-active initiatives taken by the government and RBI have helped mitigate the pandemic impact on borrowers. Further, AU Bank remains actively engaged to help affected customers," MD & CEO Sanjay Agarwal said.

The lender said it has adequate liquidity cushion with liquidity coverage ratio at about 140 per cent at the end of September 2020, higher than the regulatory requirement of 80 per cent. The bank had maintained excess liquidity during the quarter which had an impact of 18-20 basis points on net interest margin (NIM), it said.

"With uptick in business momentum and easing of operating environment, the bank has been focusing on reducing the excess liquidity buffers; Going forward we will maintain optimum liquidity levels basis market conditions and overall environment," the bank said. The lender brought down its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 1.5 per cent of gross loans as of September 30, 2020 against 2 per cent by September 2019. Net NPAs also fell to 0.5 per cent from 1.1 per cent.

Total assets rose 23 per cent to Rs 44,014 crore at the end of September quarter 2020-21. Deposits increased by 22 per cent to Rs 26,980 crore and advances were up by 10 per cent to Rs 27,233 crore. The bank carries Rs 278 crore of COVID-19 related provisions which constitute about 1 per cent of gross advances. "Based on activity levels of complete moratorium cases and collection feedback, we have not made any further COVID-19 related provisions," it added.

AU Small Finance Bank stock settled at Rs 784 on BSE, down 1.91 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt commits to supporting business growth in taxi industry

Government has committed to giving renewed attention to supporting business growth in the taxi industry, especially initiatives that empower previously disadvantaged individuals such as women. Addressing the National Taxi Lekgotla virtually...

Indian PR newswire leader, Digpu now ready to transform off-site SEO

New Delhi India, Oct 29 ANIDigpu In a welcome development, Digpu News Network, one of the largest news distribution network of India, has forayed into website Search Engine Optimization SEO services and it is ready to transform the off-site...

Population's normal body temperature may decline with improved hygiene, say scientists

While the normal human body temperature has long been considered to be 37 degrees Celsius, scientists have found evidence that it may go down to even about 36.5 degrees Celsius, based on a long-term study of Bolivian forager-farmers. Acc...

SC stays Delhi HC order ending bail extension of undertrials

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed a Delhi High Court order which had directed all undertrial prisoners whose bail period was extended due to the&#160;COVID-19 lockdown to surrender in a phased manner between November 2-13. A bench of Justic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020