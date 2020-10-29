Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canara Bank posts Q2 net profit of Rs 444 crore

State-run Canara Bank on Thursday reported a 28 per cent dip in profit after tax at Rs 444 crore for the quarter ended September on higher provisions. The amalgamated entity had posted a standalone profit after tax of Rs 616 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:15 IST
Canara Bank posts Q2 net profit of Rs 444 crore

State-run Canara Bank on Thursday reported a 28 per cent dip in profit after tax at Rs 444 crore for the quarter ended September on higher provisions. The bank amalgamated Syndicate Bank with itself effective April 1, 2020. The amalgamated entity had posted a standalone profit after tax of Rs 616 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The pre-amalgamation standalone profit in September 2019 quarter stood at Rs 364.92 crore. Canara Bank's Managing Director and CEO L V Prabhakar said the bank made advanced provision for Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), which it has declared as fraud, and also Rs 125 crore floating provision during the quarter

The bank's outstanding loan to DHFL is Rs 3,980 crore. Against which, the bank has to make a provision of Rs 1,677 crore during Q2 and Q3. The provision on DHFL account which the bank was to make in Q3 has been provided in Q2, he said. "I have made ample provision taking into consideration the next quarter (Q3). In spite of making advance provisioning for the NBFC account and also floating provision of Rs 125 crore, we have shown profit during the quarter. My intention is to make the balance sheet strong and stable," he explained

The lender has also fully provided for staff costs based on new wage revision according to a bipartite agreement and pension, gratuity and leave encashment. It also made a provision of Rs 178 crore towards income tax, he said. Net interest income rose 29.31 per cent to Rs 6,296 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,869 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio reduced to 8.23 per cent from 10.10 per cent. Net NPA ratio stood at 3.42 per cent from 5.72 per cent. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 81.48 per cent as at September 2020 from 69.60 per cent as at September 2019. Cash recovery during the quarter stood at Rs 1,504 crore and recovery from written off accounts was at Rs 2,342 crore. The bank had targeted a recovery of Rs 10,000 crore during this fiscal but expects to surpass it, Prabhakar said. Fresh slippages in the quarter were at Rs 327 crore. The lender has received one-time restructuring requests worth Rs 600 crore so far and the restructuring has been invoked in these accounts.  Of this, around 80 per cent is from corporates. "We are projecting about Rs 13,000-13,500 crore of our loan outstanding to be restructured," Prabhakar added. The bank's domestic deposits stood at Rs 9,10,984 crore and advanced at Rs 6,27,195 crore as at September 2020. The lender's scrip closed at Rs 85.60 apiece, down 1.67 per cent, on BSE.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv meets Shah, TMC calls him "loudspeaker" of BJP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the state of affairs and affairs of state, which he said, has turned into a police state and criticised its law and order situation. During th...

Pak army chief Gen Bajwa meets PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to discuss the internal and external security situation. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army, internal and external security situation was ...

Jeweler relieved of bag containing Rs 20 lakh

A bag with Rs 20 lakh in cash was stolen in broad daylight in the Saraf Bazaar area here on Thursday, police said. Complainant Bharat Madhukar Pawar, who owns a jewelery shop in Ashok Nagar, told the police that he visited Saraf Bazaar, a w...

Three dead as woman beheaded in attack in French church

A knife-wielding attacker shouting Allahu Akbar God is Greatest beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.A defiant President Emmanuel Macron, declaring that France had been subject to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020