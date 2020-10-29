Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways launches 'Meri Saheli' initiative for security of women passengers

The RPF team collects only the seat numbers of the ladies and conveys them to stoppages en-route, the statement said. "The platform duty RPF personnel at the stopping stations en-route keep unobtrusive watch over the coaches concerned and berths and if need arises, interact with the women passengers," the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:34 IST
Indian Railways launches 'Meri Saheli' initiative for security of women passengers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways on Thursday launched 'Meri Saheli' initiative for focused action on security of women passengers across all zones. An initiative of the Railways Protection Force, the strategy entails interaction with women passengers, especially those travelling alone, by a team of young women RPF personnel at the originating station, according to a statement by the national transporter.

These women passengers will then be briefed about all precautions to be taken during the journey and told to dial 182 in case they face or see any problem in the coach, it said. The RPF team collects only the seat numbers of the ladies and conveys them to stoppages en-route, the statement said.

"The platform duty RPF personnel at the stopping stations en-route keep unobtrusive watch over the coaches concerned and berths and if need arises, interact with the women passengers," the statement added. RPF/RPSF escort onboard also covers all the coaches/identified berths during its duty period.

"RPF teams at the destination collect the feedback from the identified lady passengers. The feedback is then analysed and corrective action, if any, is taken. If some distress call comes from a train covered under the 'Meri Saheli' initiative, the disposal of the call is monitored at the level of senior officers," the statement said. The 'Meri Saheli' initiative was started as a pilot project in the South Eastern Railway in September 2020 and after getting positive response from women passengers, it was extended to all zones, it added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv meets Shah, TMC calls him "loudspeaker" of BJP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the state of affairs and affairs of state, which he said, has turned into a police state and criticised its law and order situation. During th...

Pak army chief Gen Bajwa meets PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to discuss the internal and external security situation. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army, internal and external security situation was ...

Jeweler relieved of bag containing Rs 20 lakh

A bag with Rs 20 lakh in cash was stolen in broad daylight in the Saraf Bazaar area here on Thursday, police said. Complainant Bharat Madhukar Pawar, who owns a jewelery shop in Ashok Nagar, told the police that he visited Saraf Bazaar, a w...

Three dead as woman beheaded in attack in French church

A knife-wielding attacker shouting Allahu Akbar God is Greatest beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.A defiant President Emmanuel Macron, declaring that France had been subject to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020