France church attacker was carrying Italian Red Cross ID -prosecutor

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 02:16 IST
The man suspected of killing three people in a French church arrived by train carrying an Italian Red Cross identity document, changed his clothes at the train station, then walked to the church to begin his attack, a prosecutor said on Thursday.

Jean-François Ricard, France's chief anti-terrorist prosecutor, said the attacker was a Tunisian born in 1999 who had arrived in the Italian city of Bari on Oct. 9. The prosecutor said the man had been caught on video surveillance at the railway station in Nice, and from there had walked the 400 metres (yards) to the Notre Dame church.

