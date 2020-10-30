UK house price inflation speeds up again - Nationwide

UK house price inflation speeds up again - NationwideReuters | London | Updated: 30-10-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 12:37 IST
British house prices rose by the most in nearly six years in annual terms in October, jumping by 5.8%, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.
Prices rose by 0.8% from September, a slight slowdown in the monthly growth pace.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 5.2% annual increase and a monthly rise of 0.4%. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)
