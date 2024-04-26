Left Menu

India Calls for Zero-Tolerance Stance against Terrorism at SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting

India on Friday emphasised on the need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms for prosperity and development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO member states, officials said.Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane put forth New Delhis assertion in this regard as he participated in the SCO Defence Ministers meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 18:25 IST
  • India

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane put forth New Delhi's assertion in this regard as he participated in the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan. ''During the meeting, a protocol was signed by the defence ministers of all SCO member states. A Joint Communique was issued after the meeting, in which the SCO defence ministers agreed, amongst other initiatives, to developing the idea of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', which is rooted in the ancient Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam','' the defence ministers said in a statement.

During the meeting, the defence secretary reiterated India's steadfast commitment towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the SCO region, it said.

He emphasised on the ''need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms for prosperity and development of the SCO member states''. Aramane mentioned about India's long-standing proposal of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations.

He also highlighted the concept of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), proposed by India for the Indo-Pacific.

