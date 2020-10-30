Left Menu
Biocon ranked among top five biotech employers globally

Ranked at number five among global pharma and biotech companies in 2020, the Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company said it has moved up from number seven in 2018 and number six in 2019.

Biocon Ltd said on Friday it has been ranked among the top five global biotech employers for 2020 on the U.S-based 'Science' magazine's annual 'Science Careers Top 20 Employers' list. Ranked at number five among global pharma and biotech companies in 2020, the Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company said it has moved up from number seven in 2018 and number six in 2019.

According to the 'Top Employers Survey' of approximately 7,600 respondents from across the world this year, Biocon said in a statement its ranking was based on three key attributes: 'Innovative leader in the industry, 'is socially responsible' and 'has loyal employees.' This year, the survey took place from March three through May three, when companies globally were grappling with quarantines and lockdowns in response to COVID-19, it said. Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, "The ranking is a recognition of the passion that our employees bring to the job, which allowed us to run essential and critical manufacturing, quality and supply operations with reduced staffing despite the severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, thus minimising the impact on patients and partners." The top five global players in this year's list are Regeneron, Alnylam, Incyte, Syngenta and Biocon, the statement said.

Biocon was ahead of leading global pharma companies like Novo Nordisk, Roche, Eli Lilly, Abbott, Novartis and Pfizer in the 2020 rankings, it was noted.PTI RS SS PTI PTI.

