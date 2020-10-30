Left Menu
Development News Edition

German economy grows record 8.2% in third quarter

Separately, the German government on Friday revised upwards its estimate for gross domestic product this year. It now expects GDP to shrink by 5.5% in 2020 compared with a previous estimate for a 5.8% decline.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:40 IST
German economy grows record 8.2% in third quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The German economy grew by a record 8.2% in the third quarter as Europe's largest economy partly recovered from its worst-ever recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday.

The jump in output from July to September was the biggest since the office began collecting quarterly growth data in 1970 and was stronger than the 7.3% increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed an unprecedented drop of nearly 10% in the second quarter as household spending, company investments and trade collapsed during the first wave of the pandemic.

The bigger-than-expected rebound in the third quarter was driven by higher private consumption, rebounding investments in equipment and very strong exports, the statistics office said. Separately, the German government on Friday revised upwards its estimate for gross domestic product this year.

It now expects GDP to shrink by 5.5% in 2020 compared with a previous estimate for a 5.8% decline. Adjusted for calendar effects, it sees the economy shrinking by 5.9%. The government confirmed its 2021 forecast for the economy to grow by 4.4%.

Also Read: France and Germany tell Turkey to stop provocations

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-In Tibet, China preaches the material over the spiritual

Dzekyid, a 54-year-old barley farmer, presents himself as a role model for his neighbors and for the success of Chinas efforts to tie economic development to social control in Tibet.Dzekyids well-built house in Jangdam village has a hall fi...

Search on for coaching centre owner, IT professional in Assam JEE proxy candidate case: Police

The Assam Police has launched a hunt to apprehend two prime accused - an owner of a coaching institute and an employee of a leading IT company - in connection with the JEE Mains examination scam in which a candidate allegedly used an impers...

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 70 crore

Agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Friday reported 17 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 70.08 crore for the second quarter this fiscal on strong sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 59.99 crore in the same quarter previous...

Ensure only green crackers are manufactured, sold: Delhi minister Gopal Rai to DMs

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that the city government has directed all district magistrates and the Delhi Police to ensure that only green firecrackers are manufactured, stored and sold in the national capital through licen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020