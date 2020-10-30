Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karur Vysya Bank Q2 net profit jumps 81% to Rs 115 cr

The south-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 63.33 crore in the corresponding three months a year ago. Total income though fell to Rs 1,666.26 crore in the July-September period of FY21 as against Rs 1,815.24 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20, KVB said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:53 IST
Karur Vysya Bank Q2 net profit jumps 81% to Rs 115 cr

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Friday reported an 81.4 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 114.89 crore in the second quarter of FY 2020-21, helped by lower provisioning for bad loans. The south-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 63.33 crore in the corresponding three months a year ago.

Total income though fell to Rs 1,666.26 crore in the July-September period of FY21 as against Rs 1,815.24 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20, KVB said in a regulatory filing. Interest income was down 9.3 per cent at Rs 1,394.70 crore from Rs 1,537.51 crore.

The bank witnessed improvement in its asset quality with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 7.93 per cent of the gross advances at end September 2020 from 8.89 per cent a year ago. In value terms, the gross NPAs or bad loans were down at Rs 3,998.43 crore as against Rs 4,391.03 crore.

Net NPAs improved to 2.99 per cent (Rs 1,428.20 crore) from 4.50 per cent (Rs 2,118.35 crore). Thus, the provisions for bad loans and contingencies for Q2FY21 was brought down at Rs 284.73 crore from Rs 365.17 crore reserved a year ago.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said it is closely monitoring the day-to-day operations, business and liquidity position as well as adequacy capital. "As a matter of prudence, the bank has made an additional provision of Rs 95.28 crore during the current quarter and the aggregate provision against the likely impact of COVID-19 stands at Rs 215.29 crore as on September 30, 2020, inclusive of RBI mandated provision," KVB said.

With regard to accounts which were not declared NPAs till August 2020, as per Supreme Court order, the lender said it has made an additional provision of Rs 4.72 crore against such accounts, as a matter of prudence. Provision coverage ratio at the end of second quarter of this fiscal stood at 75.19 per cent (previous year 61.82 per cent).

Stock of KVB traded at Rs 31.85 apiece on the BSE, up 1.43 per cent from the previous close..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Celebrate Halloween With Exclusive Screening Of Horror Films At PVR Cinemas

Watch handpicked horror movies from 30th October- 5th November 2020 across six cities NEW DELHI, Oct. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company is bringing back Halloween Film Festival th...

HC lauds Mumbai cops for 'working against odds' amid pandemic

Praising the Mumbai Police for working against all odds, the Bombay High Court has said that the police personnel are carrying out their duty under a lot of pressure amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, and hence cooperation from public...

Brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Bengal

One person has been arrested and 385 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh seized from his possession in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed the man at Gour Kanya Bus Terminus on the out...

Facebook using experience from polls in India to stop abuse ahead of US elections

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said steps taken by the social media giant have helped protect the integrity of more than 200 different elections around the world, including in India, and have also played an important role in stopping abus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020