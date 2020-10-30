Truck catches fire on Yamuna Expressway, none hurt

A truck carrying construction material caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday but no one was hurt, police said. The incident occurred at around 5.30 am near the Dankaur area when the truck was coming to Noida from Agra, they said.

"The truck was en route to Noida from Agra. A fire broke out in the truck around 5.30 am and it went up in flames. The truck was taken to a side and the fire doused soon," a police spokesperson said, adding that no one was injured. The police said they are yet to ascertain what triggered the fire. Normal traffic movement on the expressway has resumed, they added.