Left Menu
Development News Edition

Southern European bond yields rise; Euribor rates hit record lows

"Tighter covid-related restrictions across Europe, this time in Spain and the UK, remain the main theme," ING analysts said in a note to clients. Most analysts believe that the ECB will extend the pandemic emergency programme (PEPP) in December, with some saying that the targeted liquidity operations (TLTROs) should also be on the agenda.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 17:38 IST
Southern European bond yields rise; Euribor rates hit record lows

Southern European government bond yields rose on Friday as Spain joined other countries on the continent in imposing tougher rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Spain will be under a state of emergency until early May, giving regions legal backing to decide curfews and restrict travel to try and contain rampant COVID-19 contagion. [nL8N2HK7AA

On Thursday, the European Central Bank clearly signalled it will provide more stimulus at its next meeting to contain the growing fallout from a second wave of infections, pushing peripheral European bond yields to their lowest in 10 days. Three- and six-month Euribor rates hit a record low of -0.523% and -0.521% respectively on Friday on the expectation that the ECB's lending target will be easier to hit, said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank.

"There's expectation that the ECB will extend the situation where you're able to effectively borrow money at an interest rate of -1%...because borrowing using targeted liquidity operations (TLTROs) that's the lowest possible rate you can pay as a bank," Graham-Taylor said. On Friday, however, new coronavirus-related pessimism pushed yields higher again.

Italian 10-year BTP yields were last trading up 1 basis point at 0.70%, with other peripheral yields up by a similar amount, including Greek bonds which are rated junk and only eligible for ECB emergency bond buying. "Tighter covid-related restrictions across Europe, this time in Spain and the UK, remain the main theme," ING analysts said in a note to clients.

Most analysts believe that the ECB will extend the pandemic emergency programme (PEPP) in December, with some saying that the targeted liquidity operations (TLTROs) should also be on the agenda. Few expect a rate cut. Money markets project a 25% probability the ECB will lower the benchmark interest rate to -0.60% from the current -0.50%. "Even with the Covid-19 situation worsening, this leaves room for spreads to tighten and rates to grind lower," ING analysts said.

Benchmark German 10-year Bund yields were also up 1 bps at -0.62%. German retail sales fell more than expected in September, data showed on Friday, dampening hopes that household spending would helped to drive a recovery in Europe's largest economy.

Flash inflation and euro zone third-quarter gross domestic product data were also released, but failed to have an impact on rates as it didn't reflect the latest Covid19 restrictions across the European continent, Rabobank's Graham-Taylor said. Inflation remained stable, but GDP growth beat analysts' expectations.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICFAI Business School Professor Tops 2019-20 Bestselling Case Authors List

Hyderabad Telangana India, Oct 30 ANINewsVoir The UK-based, The Case Centre, the independent home of the case method, today revealed the Top 40 Bestselling authors for 2019-20. Professor Debapratim Purkayastha of the AACSB-accredited ICFAI ...

Ex-Congress Mayor accused in Bengaluru riots case is absconding: Police

Former Mayor and sitting Congress corporator R Sampath Raj, an accused in the case related to the recent mob violence here, is absconding after being discharged from a hospital where he underwent treatment for COVID-19, police said on Frida...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs

World stocks fell further and oil headed for a double-digit weekly slide on Friday as jitters over a rising global COVID-19 infection rate and next weeks U.S. presidential election more than offset strong euro zone quarterly growth data. A ...

England's Luke Wright signs contract extension with Sussex

Englands County Cricket Club Sussex announced that Luke Wright has signed a contract extension that will see him stay with the club until the end of 2023. The Sussex Sharks skipper, who has already spent 16 years with the club, will remain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020