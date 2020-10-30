Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stimulus measures before festive season to support growth momentum: Report

Stimulus measures announced by the government before the festive season will support growth momentum as it will provide a push to consumer demand and traction to the unorganized sector, says a report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 17:50 IST
Stimulus measures before festive season to support growth momentum: Report

Stimulus measures announced by the government before the festive season will support growth momentum as it will provide a push to consumer demand and traction to the unorganized sector, says a report. According to Dun & Bradstreet's latest Economy Forecast report, capital expenditure as a part of the stimulus measure will help in uplifting growth.

"The signs of recovery are nonetheless fragile as industrial production, bank credit and capital expenditure remain low. The stimulus measures announced by the government before the festive season was thus pertinent," said Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet. The stimulus measures will provide a push to the consumer demand, but importantly it will provide traction to the unorganized sector that would engage in providing services or goods to cater to the festive demand, Singh added.

"The capital expenditure as a part of the stimulus measure will help in uplifting growth. In addition, the RBI's decision to invest in state development bonds for the first time ever might also help in reversing the slowdown in capex as states would get the much-required capital for investment," Singh said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a slew of measures to spur demand and ramp up capital expenditure earlier this month. This was the third stimulus package since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On October 12, Sitharaman announced a payment of cash in lieu of LTC (Leave Travel Concession) and Rs 10,000 festival advance to government employees to stimulate consumer demand during the festival season. She also announced additional capital spending and a Rs 12,000 crore interest-free 50-year loan to states to boost the economy that has been battered by the pandemic and the resulting lockdown.

As per the report, the pent-up and festival-related demand would provide traction across industrial activity. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is expected to post negative growth during September and rebound to the positive territory from the month of October, the report said.

Dun & Bradstreet expects IIP to have fallen by (-) 5 per cent to (-) 4 per cent during September 2020..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICFAI Business School Professor Tops 2019-20 Bestselling Case Authors List

Hyderabad Telangana India, Oct 30 ANINewsVoir The UK-based, The Case Centre, the independent home of the case method, today revealed the Top 40 Bestselling authors for 2019-20. Professor Debapratim Purkayastha of the AACSB-accredited ICFAI ...

Ex-Congress Mayor accused in Bengaluru riots case is absconding: Police

Former Mayor and sitting Congress corporator R Sampath Raj, an accused in the case related to the recent mob violence here, is absconding after being discharged from a hospital where he underwent treatment for COVID-19, police said on Frida...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs

World stocks fell further and oil headed for a double-digit weekly slide on Friday as jitters over a rising global COVID-19 infection rate and next weeks U.S. presidential election more than offset strong euro zone quarterly growth data. A ...

England's Luke Wright signs contract extension with Sussex

Englands County Cricket Club Sussex announced that Luke Wright has signed a contract extension that will see him stay with the club until the end of 2023. The Sussex Sharks skipper, who has already spent 16 years with the club, will remain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020