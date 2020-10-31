Woman killed, two injured as part of crane collapses

A woman was killed and two others were injured when a part of a crane collapsed on them after it accidentally hit a Metro rail pillar in suburban Andheri here, police said. The incident occurred in the early hours near Gundavali bus stop on Western Express Highway, an official said.

"The driver of the crane lost control over it when it was going towards Bandra from Jogeshwari. The vehicle collided with a Metro rail pillar," he said. "A woman, who was waiting at the bus stop, died on the spot after some part of the crane collapsed on her. Two others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital," he said.

Driver of the crane fled from the spot after the accident, the official said..