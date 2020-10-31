Left Menu
Kenyan Airways suspends flights to New York till November 29

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kenya Airways has decided to suspend its resumption of flights to New York City until November 29, according to a news report by The Star.

KQ announced this in a press statement on October 31 that all flights have been postponed following increased cancellation of flight bookings to the United States city.

Due to the cancellation of Kenya Airways, many travelers have had to find other available flights to the destination.

"We greatly appreciate the internet and support of our customers who had booked with us and have made alternative arrangements for their travel," KQ Corporate Communications said.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused."

Kenya Airways management had announced plans to resume Nairobi-New York direct flights in October following the resumption of international travel.

The national carrier Chairman Michael Joseph had said KQ will start with one flight a week with frequency increasing based on demand.

"I think we will go once a week and then we will start to build. If we see the demand is up, we will go two times or three times a week. I don't know when we will go back to daily flights to the US because of the pandemic," Joseph said.

KQ, as it is known by its international code, started direct flights to the US in October 2018, cutting the journey to 15 hours.

