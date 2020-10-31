Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED arrests man under PMLA in Rs 750 cr bank loan fraud

"Credit facilities were availed by Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd on the basis of non-existent stocks and inventory," the agency claimed. Probe found, it said, Virkaran Awasty along with other directors created bogus stocks by inflating the inventory and fabricating financial statements of the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:25 IST
ED arrests man under PMLA in Rs 750 cr bank loan fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a person in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 750 crore bank loan fraud committed by misusing credit facilities, the central probe agency said on Saturday. It said Sai Chandrasekhar was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Friday following which a local court here sent him to seven days ED custody.

The money laundering case against Chandrasekhar pertains to a probe initiated by the agency against Virkaran Awasty, Vinod Sirohi and KPMG India Pvt Ltd, it said in a statement. The PMLA case was filed against them after studying an FIR registered by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on the basis of a complaint received from Hassad Netherlands BV.

Hassad Netherlands BV, a subsidiary of Hassad Food Company, was "induced" by Virkaran Awasty and Ritika Awasty, Directors of Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd, to part with funds amounting to USD 120 million (about Rs 750 crore) by misrepresenting the level of stocks/inventory, the ED alleged. "On the basis of such misrepresentations, the accused persons induced Hassad Netherlands BV to provide corporate guarantee for the outstanding amount of Rs 714 crore of credit facilities availed from consortium of banks. "Credit facilities were availed by Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd on the basis of non-existent stocks and inventory," the agency claimed.

Probe found, it said, Virkaran Awasty along with other directors created bogus stocks by inflating the inventory and fabricating financial statements of the company. "Bulk transactions of sales and purchases were generated so that Bush Foods could record increased turnover, profit margins and additional stock by generating approximately equal value of sales and purchases in a year. "Artificial profit and artificial stock in the book value of inventory was recorded in the books by showing these bulk sales as domestic sales," it alleged. Chandrasekhar, it said, was an employee of Hassad Foods Company and was part of team which evaluated the transactions. The agency charged that Chandrasekhar "colluded and conspired" with Virkaran Awasty to "cheat" Hassad Netherlands. "Chandrasekhar had a pivotal role and responsibility in the business transactions between Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd and Hassad Netherlands BV. He also had a key role in negotiations, discussion and due diligence carried out by Hassad on Bush Foods," it said.

Chandrasekhar was paid "illegal gratification" of Rs 20.79 crore by Virkaran Awasty for manipulating the due diligence exercise in favour of Bush Foods Pvt Ltd despite knowing that the credentials of the company were not genuine, the ED alleged. "Chandrasekhar acquired a property located at Indiranagar area of Bengaluru worth Rs 5.8 crore for which amount was transferred by Virkaran Awasty from his company V&R Overseas.

"Chandrasekhar also received Rs 1 crore proceeds of crime in the account of his father and mother from Virkaran Awasty which was spent for medical treatment of his father," it said. Chandrasekhar also got Rs 13.79 crore from Virkaran Awasty in his Dubai-based company Harin Ventures Limited, it said.

The agency said it has attached Chandrasekhar's assets in Bengaluru and Mumbai and bank balances worth Rs 7 crore in the past..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

JSW Holdings Sep quarter profit drops to Rs 39 cr

JSW Holdings, the non-banking financial company that forms the investment arm of the JSW Group, on Saturday posted 48.1 decline in consolidated profit at Rs 39.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020The company had posted a profit...

Mumbai City sign Chanso Horam, Naorem Tondomba Singh

Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of midfielders Chanso Horam and Naorem Tondomba Singh as both have penned deals that will keep them at the club until 2024. As a part of their development, the duo will be loaned out for the ...

West Bengal to implement new price structure for liquor from Sunday

The West Bengal government has revised the price structure of liquor brands to be sold through the retail route in the state which will come into effect from Sunday, sources said. The government has made 22 new slabs for wine and beer acros...

VP Naidu asks people to revisit legacy of Sardar Patel

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged people, especially the youth, to revisit the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and remember his unparalleled contribution to building a modern India. In a social media post to mark the bir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020