"Nothing he ever says makes sense": BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Rahul Gandhi's allegation on electoral bonds

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Tuesday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be the last person to talk about corruption. He was reacting to Rahul 's allegation that the electoral bond scheme is "the biggest corruption scandal." "Rahul Gandhi is the last person who should talk about funding and dubious sources of funds. We know Bofors, we know all of those scams that his family is legendary for," Chandrasekhar told ANI.

He said that Rahul Gandhi has not done anything useful for the people of India. "My suggestion to everybody who has some common sense and who doesn't want to spend too much time pursuing useless commentary is to ignore people like Rahul Gandhi because nothing he ever says makes any sense. He has never done anything useful for the people of India," he said.

"Even today, when he is on a campaign trail, he has not one idea to put forth for the development of the people...The electoral bond issue, as the Government of India and the prime minister have repeatedly clarified, is a move to move election funding from black money to white money, from unaccounted and untraceable cash to accountable and traceable bonds," he added. Earlier today, while addressing public at a roadshow in Kerala's Kozhikode, Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Modi over electoral bond scheme which the Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional.

"I don't know if you saw his interview with ANI yesterday. I don't know if you saw his face, his eyes, he was trying to defend the biggest corruption scandal on the planet through which BJP has got thousands of crores of rupees by extorting them from India's businessmen," he said. In an interview with ANI, PM Modi said the electoral bonds scheme was aimed at curbing black money in elections and said the opposition wants to run away after making allegations. PM Modi said that "everyone will regret it when there is an honest reflection".

Rahul Gandhi further mentioned that Prime Minister's goal is to distract people from real issues. "That is why sometimes you will see him doing puja underneath the sea, sometimes he tells the people of India we will bring the Olympics to India. Another time he will say we are going to send one man to the Moon. He never talks about unemployment or price rise. He protects the richest people in the country and forgives their bank loans," he said. (ANI)

