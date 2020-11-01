Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra sales dip 14 pc to 44,359 units in Oct

The company had sold 51,896 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 1 per cent to 18,622 units last month compared to 18,460 units in October 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 14:55 IST
Mahindra sales dip 14 pc to 44,359 units in Oct

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Sunday reported a 14.52 per cent decline in total sales to 44,359 units in October. The company had sold 51,896 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 1 per cent to 18,622 units last month compared to 18,460 units in October 2019. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 3,118 vehicles last month in the domestic market as against 7,151 units in October 2019, a drop of 56 per cent.

Exports dropped by 25 per cent to 2,021 units as against 2,703 units in the year-ago month. "We are happy to achieve a growth of 4 per cent in utility vehicles, despite certain supply constraints. Our brands Scorpio, Bolero and XUV 300 continue to do well, while the bookings for the all-new Thar has set new records within just a month of its launch," M&M Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra said.

For Mahindra, the festive season has started on a positive note with deliveries and bookings being higher than last year, he added. "Going forward, this augurs well for a robust festive demand which in turn will help the industry in the short term," Nakra said..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 2 Jalna researchers zero in on 5 fruit-piercing moths

Two professors of a college in Jalna in Maharashtra have identified five fruit-piercing moth species that cause immense damage to citrus, pomegranate and papaya cultivators. The research paper of zoology professors Ravindra Pathre and Shara...

Ayurveda interventions can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA under the AYUSH Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COV...

Soccer-Australian coach Cklamovski leaves J-League's Shimizu

J-League strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse have parted ways with Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, the club announced on Sunday. Shimizu are 17th in the 18-team standings in Japanese soccers top flight with nine games remaining in the pandem...

'Definitely not': Dhoni when asked whether it's his final game for CSK

Definitely not, replied Chennai Super Kings CSK skipper MS Dhoni when asked whether the match against Kings XI Punjab KXIP is his last game for the franchise in the Indian Premier League IPL. During the toss between CSK and KXIP, commentato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020