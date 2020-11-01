Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra & Mahindra commences deliveries of new Thar SUV

Domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday commenced the deliveries of the latest version of its iconic SUV, Thar, with the first vehicle going to auto component maker Minda Corporation's CEO Aakash Minda. Mahindra Group on Saturday handed over the all-new Thar to Aakash Minda, winner of the online auction for the very first vehicle, the company said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 17:38 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra commences deliveries of new Thar SUV
Tech Mahindra Image Credit: ANI

Domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday commenced the deliveries of the latest version of its iconic SUV, Thar, with the first vehicle going to auto component maker Minda Corporation's CEO Aakash Minda. Minda had placed the winning bid of Rs 1.11 crore in the six-day long online auction for the first unit of the vehicle in late September. Mahindra Group on Saturday handed over the all-new Thar to Aakash Minda, winner of the online auction for the very first vehicle, the company said in a release. Minda opted for the fully loaded LX petrol automatic transmission convertible variant of the latest version of the SUV, it said adding the vehicle was delivered to him in New Delhi. "I would like to congratulate Aakash Minda, as the very first owner of the All-New Thar. This is a historic moment, given the excitement the auction had created," said Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Mid-last month, Mahindra had announced raising production of Thar after receiving an overwhelming response to the new Thar. The new version of Thar was launched on October 2

Priced between Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), M&M has introduced the model in two trims -- AX and LX -- with both petrol and diesel powertrain options

All the variants of new Thar come with a four-wheel drive set-up. Mahindra had held the online auction for the All-New Thar to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. The winning bidder had the option to choose from three non-profit organisations, to donate the proceeds of the auction, and Minda opted for the Swades Foundation, with Mahindra matching the winning bid to bring the total donation amount to Rs 2.22 crore.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Case against Kannada actor Darshan for flouting COVID protocol during campaigning

A case has been filed against popular Kannada film actor Darshan for flouting COVID-19 protocol while campaigning in the RR Nagar constituency of Bengaluru. As per N Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Commissioner, th...

Anil Kapoor extends birthday wishes to 'Woh Saat Din' co-star Padmini Kolhapure with throwback picture

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Sunday extended birthday wishes to his Woh Saat Din co-star Padmini Kolhapure with a BTS throwback picture from the film. The Welcome star posted a BTS picture on Twitter fro...

Entertainment News Roundup: Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90; Black actor Turner-Smith to play English queen Anne Boleyn in new drama and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond...

U'khand: Teacher found hanging at Shakya Academy

A Buddhist teacher of Nepali origin was found hanging in his room at the Shakya Academy here, police said on Sunday. Luang Lekhpha was found hanging from the ceiling inside his room at the academy late on Saturday evening, Rajpur police sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020