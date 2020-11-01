Left Menu
KSUM calls for launching businesses that improve living standards of people

The event was organised by KSUM in association with Startup India, TiE Kerala and Indian Women Network of the Confederation of Indian Industry. Kerala State IT Mission Director Dr Chithra S announced the winners and felicitated the change-makers at the summit.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:10 IST
The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) concluded its six-day programme with a 'Women Startup Summit 2020' that gave a clarion call for launching businesses that can improve the living standards of common people. State IT Secretary Mohammed Y Safirulla, while inaugurating the Saturday event, said new-age entrepreneurs should make greater use of modern technology that can resolve issues such as waste management and water shortage.

The prize-winners at the summit should not lose time in hitting the market with their innovative gadgets, he told the 750 delegates. The event was organised by KSUM in association with Startup India, TiE Kerala and Indian Women Network of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Kerala State IT Mission Director Dr Chithra S announced the winners and felicitated the change-makers at the summit. KSUM-incubated Riafy Technologies of Kochi was declared the Best Inclusive Startup, while IIMK Live of Kozhikode became the Best Inclusive Incubator.

Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology, Kodakara (Thrissur district) was chosen the Best Inclusive IEDC. Federal Bank Executive Director Shalini Warrier highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in future technologies.

AI has enabled her banks recruitment wing to bring down expenditure by 75 per cent, she added. The most-awaited competition named She Loves Tech India 2020 saw close to 100 participants vying for honours with their women-friendly products, a KSUM release said on Sunday.

Bioscan Research Pvt Ltd qualified for the international level The event also announced the winners of the Hackathon. At She Loves Tech, 12 entrepreneurs presented their products to invite potential investors.

As many as 28 entrepreneurs got expert advice from KSUMs Investor Caf. The summit, which was also aimed at boosting female presence in entrepreneurial ventures, held sessions on the chances women get in launching technology startups and the challenges they face in the process.

