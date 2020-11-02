Left Menu
Development News Edition

France grapples with lockdown backlash from small shops

In common with other European nations suffering from an upsurge in the novel coronavirus, France has entered a second strict lockdown, which includes closing non-essential stores for at least 15 days. Hospitalisations for COVID-19 infections have been creeping up and the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 46,290 in France in the past 24 hours, data on Sunday showed.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-11-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 02:54 IST
France grapples with lockdown backlash from small shops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The French government promised on Sunday to support the nation's beloved independent shops that fear losing their business to international giants, such as Amazon.com Inc, as it sought to quell opposition to a new coronavirus lockdown.

But officials also ruled out making exceptions for booksellers or other small stores upset about the lockdown, hitting back at sporadic resistance to the restrictions on non-essential shops as some tried to remain open. "We are taking these measures to protect the French people," Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an interview with TV channel TF1.

Instead, the government will now stop supermarkets from selling non-essential goods like flowers to level the playing field for florists, toy shops and independent booksellers that have to close, Castex said. In common with other European nations suffering from an upsurge in the novel coronavirus, France has entered a second strict lockdown, which includes closing non-essential stores for at least 15 days.

Hospitalisations for COVID-19 infections have been creeping up and the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 46,290 in France in the past 24 hours, data on Sunday showed. The battle between large and small retailers showed the challenge of enforcing the lockdown a second time, particularly in the run-up to the Christmas period where many normally do more business.

Mayors in about 50 cities and towns brought in local edicts over the weekend allowing shops to remain open, with even Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo saying she would to do the same for book stores. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday such actions were irresponsible and posed a health risk, but promised some 100 million euros ($116.47 million) to help small businesses build up online operations.

"It shouldn't be that Amazon, let us say, emerges as the big winner of this crisis at the expense of local shops," Le Maire told BFM TV. Amazon said on Saturday it was withdrawing advertising for pre-Black Friday discounts in France after the government said it was inappropriate when other retailers were suffering.

Some small businesses, including many booksellers in France, are experimenting with new ways to stay open. One high-profile victim of COVID-19 is the famous English-language Parisian bookshop Shakespeare and Co, which has pleaded with customers to place online orders and collect books from its door.

French writers, literary figures and publisher have launched online petitions asking the government to allow bookstores to remain open. The organisers of the prestigious Prix Goncourt literary award said last week they would not announce a winner for this year, as planned on Nov. 10, if bookstores were ordered to shut.

($1 = 0.8586 euros)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Two indigenous kings help celebrate Diwali in South Africa

For the first time in South Africa, two kings of indigenous communities of the country have helped celebrate Diwali. The festival was held in Nongoma, around 30 km north of the coastal city of Durban, at the Osuthu Royal Palace of King Good...

UK's Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party -The Telegraph

Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage will relaunch his Brexit Party as an anti-lockdown party called Reform UK, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. The new party, which will be announced on Monday by Farage and Brexit Party Chairman Richard...

Moldovan presidential election heading for runoff as pro-Russian incumbent leads

Moldovas presidential election on Sunday looked likely to go to a runoff as the pro-Russian incumbent, Igor Dodon, held a lead over his main pro-Western opponent but not by enough to win outright in the first round, partial results showed. ...

Tropical Storm Eta expected to become hurricane by Sunday night

Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Sunday night with its center expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday. Eta was about 305 miles 490...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020