Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai:753 new suburban services; 88% locals now back on track

The local trains, considered, as the lifeline of Mumbai, were resumed for the emergency and essential services staff in June this year. To cater to the increasing crowd in suburban trains, the Central Railway has now added 552 more services on its routes, while the Western Railway has added 201 services, as per a joint press release issued by the CR and WR on Sunday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:09 IST
Mumbai:753 new suburban services; 88% locals now back on track
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to prevent crowding in local trains in Mumbai, railway authorities added 753 new special services from Monday, taking the total number of services on the suburban network to2,773, officials said. With this, the railway authorities have resumed 88 per cent of the total 3,141 suburban services which were being operated before the outbreak of COVID-19, they said.

During normal times before the lockdown, the Central Railway (CR) used to operate 1,772 services, while the Western Railway (WR) ran 1,367 services on the suburban network, they said. The local trains, considered, as the lifeline of Mumbai, were resumed for the emergency and essential services staff in June this year.

To cater to the increasing crowd in suburban trains, the Central Railway has now added 552 more services on its routes, while the Western Railway has added 201 services, as per a joint press release issued by the CR and WR on Sunday. With this, the special suburban services on the CR routes have increased to 1,572 from the earlier 1,020, while the WR services have gone up to 1,201 from 1,000.

Earlier, the Railways had decided to run 610 additional special suburban services from Sunday to avoid crowding in trains. "The Railways is subsequently increasing suburban services keeping in view the social distancing norms and safety of public at large," the release said.

The railway authorities have also given inputs to the Maharashtra government as asked by it, the release said. "The Railways is hoping that the state government will revert soon deciding the modalities for providing services to commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," it said.

Earlier, the CR and WR resumed the suburban services for emergency and essential services staff from June 15, and gradually allowed passengers from some other categories, like lawyers and staff of foreign consulates, to also travel in local trains. Currently, the special suburban services are not available for the general public, though women are permitted to travel in the local trains during non-peak hours.

Last month, the Maharashtra government proposed to the railway authorities to allow the general public to board the local trains at stipulated timings during the non-peak hours. The railway authorities, however, wrote back to the state government, saying in view of the social distancing norms, they can only ferry 22 lakh passengers, instead of the nearly 80 lakh passengers who used to travel in local trains before the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also appealed to travellers to follow the "medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19" and not to believe in any rumours..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Anne Hathaway's advice to Zoe Kravitz on playing Catwoman: Don’t listen to anybody

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway says she is looking forward to actor Zoe Kravitz version of Catwoman in filmmkaer Matt Reeves The Batman movie. Hathaway, who played the DC Comics character of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Christopher Nolan-dire...

Mutation in novel coronavirus may have made it more contagious: Study

The novel coronavirus is accumulating genetic mutations, one of which may have made it more contagious, according to a study involving more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in the US. The research, published in the journal mBIO, however, did no...

Targeting journalists takes a toll on 'societies as a whole' – UN chief

If we do not protect journalists, our ability to remain informed and make evidence-based decisions is severely hampered, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres spelled out in his message for the day. And when they cannot safely do their jobs, ...

India's manufacturing PMI rises for 3rd straight month; output rises at quickest pace since Oct 2007

Indias manufacturing sector activity improved for the third straight month in October with companies raising output to the greatest extent in 13 years amid robust sales growth, a monthly survey said on Monday. The headline seasonally adjust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020