Fabindia donates face masks worth Rs 2.75 crore in fight against COVID-19

Retailer of artisan products Fabindia on Monday said it has produced and donated fabric face masks worth Rs 2.75 crore to support the fight against COVID-19. Close to 12 lakh pieces of non-medical, double-layered, washable, re-usable fabric masks have been distributed over the past month across parts of Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bengal, the company said in a statement.

These were distributed through the networks of NGOs, Goonj and the Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), working with the communities severely impacted by economic conditions created by the pandemic, it added. Commenting on the initiative, Fabindia Managing Director Viney Singh said, "The Mask Initiative, which has culminated in this giving has been a central pillar in our endeavour to keep livelihoods alive while making this simple life saving covering available to all". Associating with Goonj and IGSSS for the distribution of the masks has ensured that the company will be able to extend its reach to communities where these are also needed, Singh added.

Fabindia said the non-medical masks were produced in response to precautionary requirements in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world. "The production also served the dual purpose of creating livelihoods within the supply base, where regular work had come to a standstill in the early days of the lockdown called to contain the spread of the disease," it said, adding the company has now donated a very significant part of its production.