Left Menu
Development News Edition

With Eutopia, T&T Group projecting a staggering 80% market share of the Ghaziabad mid-segment and luxury housing industry

Housing sales have shown decent improvement in top cities across the country, including Ghaziabad, ahead of the festive season, and with the rebounding housing and property industry in the region its big players like digital housing developer T&T Group are optimistic about acquiring a huge chunk of the market share.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:50 IST
With Eutopia, T&T Group projecting a staggering 80% market share of the Ghaziabad mid-segment and luxury housing industry
T&T Group acquires 50 per cent market share in the mid-segment section of the Ghaziabad housing industry.. Image Credit: ANI

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI/Mediawire): Housing sales have shown decent improvement in top cities across the country, including Ghaziabad, ahead of the festive season, and with the rebounding housing and property industry in the region its big players like digital housing developer T&T Group are optimistic about acquiring a huge chunk of the market share. Such optimism may actually be considered well-grounded, at least in T&T's case, because even as home sales in Ghaziabad sank by more than 62.9 per cent during Jan 2020 - Sep 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown, T&T Group not only bucked the trend but emerged as the undisputed winner in the scenario by acquiring more than 50 per cent market share of the mid-segment (Rs 60 - 90 lakhs)housing section. According to a report by a property consultant, the collective Sold Units Value for the Ghaziabad housing industry plummeted from Rs 2,845 Cr in 2019 to Rs 1,055 Cr this year; however, T&T Group remarkably maintained, and to a great extent augmented, their pre-lockdown momentum in making 5 times more home sales than what an average housing developer made during the lockdown. The group's CEO, Ankush Tyagi, mainly attributed this feat to "the new policies designed by [his] group in view of the pandemic, as well as to the ever-increasing demand among millennial homebuyers for [their] digital T-Homes apartments." He further added, "most importantly, our success can be owed to the fact that the T-Homes apartments are really good value for money as homebuyers get an apartment for Rs 90 lakhs which they would otherwise get for at least Rs 2 Cr from other housing developers in the NCR, in addition to our delivery of an excellent customer experience so far."

Recently, T&T Group unveiled their much-anticipated luxury housing project, Eutopia, which the group has dubbed an 'epitome of perfection'. Centered on the idea of delivering uncompromised luxury and space, the project also focuses on providing homebuyers with a hassle-free, healthy lifestyle by offering features like Artificial Intelligence(A.I.)-powered apartments, touchless elevators, out-of-doors air pollution control units, and hundreds of therapeutic plants inside the premise. According to Ankush Tyagi, it will be a one-of-its-kind luxury project in Delhi-NCR as "it will give its users an unprecedented luxury experience with remarkable features, some of which have never been offered before in any luxury housing project." With no other project like Eutopia in sight in the Ghaziabad luxury housing scenario, T&T is all set to dominate the market share in the region yet again, with analysts already expecting significant growth in the group's market share in the near future. This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the weekend of Serie A football VAR USE UNDER FIREThe use of VAR was back in the spotlight after Inter Milan complained about an incident in the 2-2 draw at home to Parma. Forward Ivan Perisic appeared to be pushed as he...

Pirlo wants Juventus to be 'more aggressive' despite 4-1 win over Spezia

Despite securing a dominating 4-1 win over Spezia, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his side was not aggressive enough in the first half of the match. However, the manager said overall, his side played a good match.We played a good match,...

In recovery race, Europe's wealthy north spend big

With the pandemic having pushed any talk of austerity to the sidelines, the race is on in Europe to spend its economies out of recession and back to some semblance of normality.While the total cash being thrown at the challenge amounts to t...

Will soon file reply to Kamal Nath's plea in SC over revocation of star-campaigner status: EC

The Election Commission said on Monday it will file its reply at the earliest on the petition of Congress leader Kamal Nath challenging its order in the Supreme Court revoking his star campaigner status for Madhya Pradesh bypolls for repeat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020