IHGF Delhi Fair to be held as virtual show from Nov 4-9

The 50th edition of the IHGF Delhi Fair will be held as a virtual show between November 4 and 9, the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) said on Monday. It will feature about 1,400 exhibitors showcasing over 2,000 products including home utility, collectibles, gifting, decoratives, home décor, furnishing, carpet, furniture and fashion accessories.

EPCH chairman Ravi K Passi said considering all circumstantial challenges owing to present travel restrictions, yet driven by its pressing objective of bringing exhibitors and buyers together, EPCH conceptualised taking the virtual route to organise its fairs, which is the most viable option at this juncture. He said the upcoming edition of the IHGF Delhi Fair scheduled from 4 to 9 November will go live with 25 virtual halls featuring 12 well spread product segments. The handicraft exports during the year 2019-20 were to the tune of Rs 25,270.14 crore, whereas during first six months of this financial year April-September, the shipments stood at Rs 8,425.64 crore, Rakesh Kumar, Director General – EPCH, said.

Overseas buyers from more than 100 countries have registered to visit the show..