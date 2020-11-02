Left Menu
Development News Edition

IHGF Delhi Fair to be held as virtual show from Nov 4-9

The 50th edition of the IHGF Delhi Fair will be held as a virtual show between November 4 and 9, the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) said on Monday. He said the upcoming edition of the IHGF Delhi Fair scheduled from 4 to 9 November will go live with 25 virtual halls featuring 12 well spread product segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:15 IST
IHGF Delhi Fair to be held as virtual show from Nov 4-9

The 50th edition of the IHGF Delhi Fair will be held as a virtual show between November 4 and 9, the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) said on Monday. It will feature about 1,400 exhibitors showcasing over 2,000 products including home utility, collectibles, gifting, decoratives, home décor, furnishing, carpet, furniture and fashion accessories.

EPCH chairman Ravi K Passi said considering all circumstantial challenges owing to present travel restrictions, yet driven by its pressing objective of bringing exhibitors and buyers together, EPCH conceptualised taking the virtual route to organise its fairs, which is the most viable option at this juncture. He said the upcoming edition of the IHGF Delhi Fair scheduled from 4 to 9 November will go live with 25 virtual halls featuring 12 well spread product segments.  The handicraft exports during the year 2019-20 were to the tune of Rs 25,270.14 crore, whereas during first six months of this financial year April-September, the shipments stood at Rs 8,425.64 crore, Rakesh Kumar, Director General – EPCH, said.

Overseas buyers from more than 100 countries have registered to visit the show..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Q2 net profit declines by 28 per cent

Housing Development Finance Corporations HDFC net profit for the July-September second quarter of 2020-2021 dropped by 28 per cent, a company statement showed here on Monday. The housing finance provider clocked profit after tax of Rs 2,870...

Motor racing-Hamilton consoles Russell after Imola mistake

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton led Formula One drivers past and present in consoling George Russell after a costly error in Sundays Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Williams driver had been heading for a long-awaited first top 10 fin...

GST shortfall: Centre to transfer Rs 6,000 cr to 16 states, 3 UTs

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it will transfer Rs 6,000 crore as the second tranche of GST compensation shortfall to 16 states and 3 Union Territories -- including Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Puducherry and Delhi. The Centre had on Oct...

Hyderabad Airport launches COVID-19 test facility for international passsengers

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday launched an on-site coronavirus testing laboratory, giving travellers the added facility for a safe journey, As per the government mandate, international passengers on arrival have to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020