Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Capital invites bids for sale of stake in subsidiaries to clear debt

Monetization process is run under the aegis of Committee of Debenture Holders and the Debenture Trustee Vistra ITCL India Ltd – which represents 93 per cent of total outstanding debt of RCL, sources said. The company proposes to exit from its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (RGI) with paid up capital of Rs 252 crore as of September 30, 2020, sources said, adding that 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company is also for sale.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:22 IST
Reliance Capital invites bids for sale of stake in subsidiaries to clear debt

Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL), part of debt-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, has invited bids for sale of its subsidiaries, including Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, to repay loans of about Rs 20,000 crore. According to sources, the process for inviting Expression of Interest (EOI) for its key assets was launched on October 31, 2020, with a view to unlock value of its underlying businesses and targets to make RCL debt free.

EOIs invited for all or part of RCL's stake of subsidiaries Reliance General Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company, Reliance Securities, Reliance Financial Limited and Reliance Asset Reconstruction Limited. Monetization process is run under the aegis of Committee of Debenture Holders and the Debenture Trustee Vistra ITCL India Ltd – which represents 93 per cent of total outstanding debt of RCL, sources said.

The company proposes to exit from its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (RGI) with paid up capital of Rs 252 crore as of September 30, 2020, sources said, adding that 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company is also for sale. Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company, a joint venture with Japan's largest life insurer-Nippon Life which holds 49 per cent shareholding, has a paid-up capital of Rs 1,196 crore at the end of September 30, 2020.

The life insurer with asset under management of Rs 21,912 crore at the end of September had posted a profit of Rs 35 crore during 2019-20. Besides, it plans to sell 100 per cent stake in broking arm Reliance Securities and RBI-registered NBFC Reliance Financial Limited engaged in the business of financing, money lending, capital market linked financing activities.

It wants to exit from Reliance Health Insurance other PE investments like Naffa Innovations Private Limited, and Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited. In addition, RCL has put on sale 49 per cent stake in Reliance Asset Reconstruction Limited which manages portfolio of Rs 1,996 crore as of September 30, 2020.

It has 20 per cent stake in Indian Commodity Exchange, a SEBI-regulated commodity derivatives exchange, on sale. Other key shareholders in ICEX are Central Warehousing Corporation, MMTC Limited, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, Indian Potash Limited and Bajaj Holdings and Investments. SBI Capital Markets Limited and JM Financial Services Limited will run an independent and transparent asset monetization process, sources said.

The principal amount due to HDFC is Rs 523.98 crore and to Axis Bank Rs 100.63 crore. The total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions works out to Rs 679.23 crore, including accrued interest up to August. "The total financial indebtedness of the listed entity including short-term and long-term debt totals Rs 19,805.7 crore, including interest accrued up to August 31, 2020," RCL had said in regulatory filings recently.

In July, the company had said it has defaulted in repayments to lenders and debenture holders and incurred losses during the June quarter, which indicate that material uncertainty exists that may cast a significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Q2 net profit declines by 28 per cent

Housing Development Finance Corporations HDFC net profit for the July-September second quarter of 2020-2021 dropped by 28 per cent, a company statement showed here on Monday. The housing finance provider clocked profit after tax of Rs 2,870...

Motor racing-Hamilton consoles Russell after Imola mistake

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton led Formula One drivers past and present in consoling George Russell after a costly error in Sundays Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Williams driver had been heading for a long-awaited first top 10 fin...

GST shortfall: Centre to transfer Rs 6,000 cr to 16 states, 3 UTs

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it will transfer Rs 6,000 crore as the second tranche of GST compensation shortfall to 16 states and 3 Union Territories -- including Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Puducherry and Delhi. The Centre had on Oct...

Hyderabad Airport launches COVID-19 test facility for international passsengers

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday launched an on-site coronavirus testing laboratory, giving travellers the added facility for a safe journey, As per the government mandate, international passengers on arrival have to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020