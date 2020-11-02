Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Tension rises as U.S. election enters home stretch; dollar gains

Tension grew on Monday before Tuesday's presidential election in the United States, with safe-haven currencies like the yen and dollar holding firm. Expected swings in the major currencies climbed to their highest since April as investors waited for the outcome of a election that will have serious implications for the dollar's outlook over the coming months.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:42 IST
FOREX-Tension rises as U.S. election enters home stretch; dollar gains
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tension grew on Monday before Tuesday's presidential election in the United States, with safe-haven currencies like the yen and dollar holding firm.

Expected swings in the major currencies climbed to their highest since April as investors waited for the outcome of a election that will have serious implications for the dollar's outlook over the coming months. Democratic challenger Joe Biden leads in national opinion polls, but the race looks close enough in battleground states that President Donald Trump could win the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.

A Biden win is would probably hurt the dollar, on expectations of a large fiscal stimulus package. A surprise Trump victory could stoke widespread uncertainty in the short term. "Volatility is rising because liquidity for hedges around the election is very thin. Everyone's the same way, there's no one selling this stuff thinking everything's great," said Jordan Rochester, forex analyst at Nomura. Generally, traders are hedging for decline by the euro and a rise by the dollar.

The dollar rose 0.1% versus the Japanese yen to 104.73 . One-week implied volatility gauges for the euro and the yen were both above 11%, their highest since beginning of April.

CASES SURGE A surge in global coronavirus cases continued to weigh on sentiment, with the euro coming under pressure in recent weeks. The dollar held its gains after posting the largest weekly percentage rise since late September in the previous trading session.

The euro last fetched $1.1648, neutral on the day, having fallen earlier in the session. According to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data, hedge funds have reduced their long positions in the euro to the levels last seen a month ago. The British pound inched lower on coronavirus worries, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced over the weekend a one-month lockdown across England.

Sterling fell to its weakest in two-and-a-half weeks at $1.2854. It was last trading at $1.2919, down 0.3% on the day. In Europe, new COVID-19 cases have doubled in five weeks, a Reuters tally showed, with total infections surpassing 10 million.

"The U.S. dollar is continuing to benefit from the deteriorating outlook for growth in Europe," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG. Besides the U.S. presidential election, this week is filled with economic data, including PMI data from the United States, euro zone and elsewhere, as well as U.S. non-farm payrolls and Chinese trade.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Was sexually abused when I was 14: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira

Superstar Aamir Khans daughter Ira Khan has revealed she was sexually abused as a teenager by a person whom she sort of knew. The revelation comes a month after Ira Khan had revealed that she has been clinically depressed for more than four...

ICU beds with ventilators filled up at most leading private hospitals in Delhi: Data

ICU beds with ventilators at most top private hospitals in Delhi have been fully occupied amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days, according to official data. The online Corona Dashboard of the Delhi government showed th...

Light at end of coronavirus tunnel some way off - Merkel

Germany is still some way off an end to the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, adding that Germans will have to limit their contact with each other during the winter months.Throughout the winter months, we will h...

Ramp up coronavirus contact tracing: Punjab CM to Heath Dept

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the state Health Department to expand contact tracing of coronavirus patients to 15 people per case amid apprehension of the second infection wave. Currently, the contact tracing of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020