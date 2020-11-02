Left Menu
Development News Edition

GJEPC explores trade opportunities in Colombia

"Our trade basket should now also include gems and jewellery in a significant manner," he added. "India Global Connect – A Business Networking Meet is a great initiative by GJEPC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:53 IST
GJEPC explores trade opportunities in Colombia

Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Monday said it is exploring export and business opportunities in Colombia. "Under the India Global Connect, we are creating an opportunity for our members and participating countries to understand each other's strengths in the gems and jewellery business. Gem and Jewellery trade between India and Colombia are presently around USD 400 million," GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said in a statement.

There are already existing complementarities between the two countries. Colombia is into mining and producing rough metals as well as gemstones, and India is into making jewellery and polishing gemstones, he said. "We see a great potential for enhancing trade between the two countries in the coming times," he noted.

After the successful India Global Connect meet with the UK, GJEPC organised the second edition of India Global Connect with Colombia on October 28. The objective of the meet was to understand the current business scenario with regard to the gem and jewellery sector and have discussions among manufacturers, exporters and importers of both the countries and initiate a dialogue, explore trade opportunities and project India as a viable sourcing destination.

"Gold mining is an important sector for the Colombian government, and it is placing a lot of emphasis on gold mining and production as a policy for economic recovery after the pandemic. "Colombia is one of the largest producers of gold and India is one of the largest importers, so the conditions for developing a strong basis for trade in the sector is already established. I would like Indian businesses to explore the possibility of direct sourcing of gemstones from Colombia," Ambassador of India to Colombia Sanjiv Ranjan said.

The trade between the two countries is dominated by a few products, with India exporting motorcycles, textiles, chemicals, pharma products and, in turn, Colombia exports to India include emeralds, gold, petroleum, and other items, he noted. "Our trade basket should now also include gems and jewellery in a significant manner," he added.

"India Global Connect – A Business Networking Meet is a great initiative by GJEPC. It provides a virtual platform to the manufacturers and retailers and wholesalers of gem and jewellery products of India and other countries to connect with each other for exploring the business opportunities," Commerce and Industry joint secretary Suresh Kumar said..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli minister says normalisation deals need U.S. president tough on Iran

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are among countries slated to establish relations with Israel under a regional rapprochement launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, an Israeli official said on Monday.Straying from Israels reticence about Tuesdays U...

Out-of-turn promotion for Dutee Chand: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Star sprinter Dutee Chand has been awarded an out-of-turn promotion in the Odisha Mining Corporation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday, months after the athlete and the state government got embroiled in a controversy over financ...

Myanmar firebrand monk Wirathu surrenders to police

A nationalist Buddhist monk in Myanmar noted for inflammatory rhetoric surrendered on Monday to police, who have been seeking his arrest for over a year for insulting comments he made about the countrys leader, State Counsellor Aung San Suu...

Britain says appalled by Iran's new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Irans decision to bring a new case against imprisoned British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is appalling and she should be returned to Britain to rejoin her family, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.It is a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020